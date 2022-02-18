Before Jurassic World Dominion releases the globe-trotting final chapter of the new Jurassic Park trilogy, LEGO is giving fans of all things prehistoric the chance to increase their collection with seven new building sets. And since LEGO knows who are the real stars of the show, the new sets include the largest assortment of dinosaurs ever featured in brick form.

The new sets also include some of the franchise's most iconic human characters, such as raptor trainer Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), leader of the Dinosaur Protection Group Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), wisecracking mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), and archeological genius Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern). Besides that, since some of the new sets are all inspired by scenes from Dominion, the new LEGO collection gives us new insights into what we can expect from the highly-anticipated sequel.

First, a new 27-piece LEGO DUPLO set brings a “Dinosaur Nursery” to life, complete with three cute baby dinos. As for the 91-piece “Jurassic World Pteranodon Chase” set, it teases how Owen will have to survive an attack from the flying dino in the upcoming sequel. The 140-piece “Jurassic World T. Rex Dinosaur Breakout” also teases a moment from Dominion, in which a fierce T. Rex will wreak havoc in a helipad. A fourth set, with 167 pieces, teases a bike chase with an Atrociraptor, a different version of the typical Velociraptor that’s going to be introduced by Dominion.

Then, we have the 173-piece “Jurassic World Blue & Beta Velociraptor Capture” set, featuring the fan-favorite Velociraptors while they get trapped in a cage inside a truck. Next, another kind of flying dino is featured in the 293-piece “Jurassic World Quetzalcoatlus Plane Ambush” set, including an airplane for size comparison. Finally, the 461-piece “Jurassic World T. rex & Atrociraptor Dinosaur Breakout” set teases a deadly encounter between Dominion’s new raptors and the king of the dinosaurs, the T-Rex.

At the end of the last Jurassic World film, Fallen Kingdom, dinosaurs were released in the wild. The sequel, Dominion, is set four years after that fateful event and will show how humanity has adapted to living side-by-side with dinosaurs. The movie’s first trailer teased that the scaly creatures threaten to drive humankind into extinction, and Owen and his crew of dino-lovers will travel around the world to find a way to ensure the future of all specicies. Dominion also brings back some of the original Jurassic Park cast members, including Sam Neill as Alan Grant, Dern, and Goldblum.

After co-writing the first two installments of the Jurassic World franchise and directing Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Trevorrow is back to helm Dominion and bring the trilogy to an end. Once again, Trevorrow serves as co-writer with Emily Carmichael, with stars Pratt, Dallas Howard, Daniella Pineda, and Justice Smith also returning for the threequel.

Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters on June 10. The new Jurassic World LEGO sets will be available starting April 17 on LEGO.com, in LEGO Retail Stores and at major retailers worldwide. Check out images and full specifications from all the Jurassic World LEGO sets below.

10938 LEGO DUPLO Dinosaur Nursery

Age: 2+

Piece Count: 27

Price: 19.99 EUR/USD

Measures: The Triceratops stands over 1 in. (5 cm) tall and the set can be reconfigured to inspire endless imaginative play possibilities

Description: Animal-loving toddlers can join Claire Dearing to care for 3 baby dinosaurs inspired by Jurassic World. This set includes a Triceratops in a cave, a Pteranodon in a nest, and a Brachiosaurus using its long neck to nibble leaves from a tree. As your little learner plays with the adorable dinosaurs in their forest habitats, they’ll also develop their fine motor skills and emotional intelligence.

76943 LEGO Jurassic World Dominion Pteranodon Chase

Age: 4+

Piece Count: 91

Price: 19.99 EUR/USD

Measures: Over 3.5 in. (9 cm) high, 4.5 in. (12 cm) wide and 5 in. (13 cm) deep

Description: This awesome set, inspired by the upcoming Jurassic World Dominion movie, has everything you need for action-packed play. It includes a brick-built dock, fish stall and buggy, Owen Grady and Maisie minifigures with a fishing rod and lasso, and a Pteranodon figure. Let the chase begin!

76944 LEGO Jurassic World Dominion T. Rex Dinosaur Breakout

Age: 4+

Piece Count: 140

Price: 49.99 EUR/USD

Measures: Over 6 in. (15 cm) high, 6 in. (16 cm) wide and 2.5 in. (6cm) deep, and the T. rex stands over 4 in. (11 cm) tall

Description: Enjoy hours of thrilling dinosaur action with this playset inspired by the upcoming Jurassic World Dominion movie. Build the airport with a helipad, a helicopter and a fence for the mighty T. rex to smash through. The set also includes Owen Grady, Zia Rodriguez and wildlife guard minifigures, plus a dinosaur egg, walkie-talkie and tranquilizer, to play out your own exciting stories.

76945 LEGO Jurassic World Dominion Atrociraptor Dinosaur: Bike Chase

Age: 6+

Piece Count: 167

Price: 19.99 EUR/USD

Measures: Over 2.5 in. (6 cm) high, 7 in. (17 cm) wide and 5 in. (13 cm) deep. This playset combines with the T. rex & Atrociraptor Dinosaur Breakout (76948) set

Description: Get set for action-packed play with this brilliant set, inspired by the upcoming Jurassic World Dominion movie. It’s got a market with a wall for the fierce Atrociraptor and a cool motorcycle to smash through, a battle pit for 2 small dinosaur figures, plus Owen Grady and Rainn Delacourt minifigures.

76946 LEGO Jurassic World Dominion Blue & Beta Velociraptor Capture

Age: 6+

Piece Count: 173

Price: 29.99 EUR/USD

Measures: Over 2.5 in. (6 cm) high, 5.5 in. (14 cm) long and 2.5 in. (6 cm) wide, and the whole playset can be combined with other LEGO® Jurassic World building toys

Description: Check out this fantastic playset, inspired by the upcoming Jurassic World Dominion movie. It features Maisie and Rainn Delacourt minifigures, dinosaurs Blue and Beta, a truck, bike and a dinosaur cage with a trap, plus a chicken drumstick to use as dinosaur bait. So, get building and then play out your amazing action-adventure stories.

76947 LEGO Jurassic World Dominion Quetzalcoatlus Plane Ambush

Age: 7+

Piece Count: 293

Price: 49.99 EUR/ 39.99 USD

Measures: The Quetzalcoatlus dinosaur figure measures over 11.5 in. (29 cm) wide and has posable wings and a snapping beak; The airplane measures over 3.5 in. (9 cm) high, 8.5 in. (22 cm) long and 11.5 in. (30 cm) wide, and Owen’s motorcycle from the 76945 set fits inside the cargo hold

Description: Recreate epic action from the upcoming Jurassic World Dominion movie with this exciting playset. It includes a cool airplane with space in the cockpit for Owen Grady, Claire Dearing and Kayla Watts. The plane also has spinning propellers, an opening cargo hold and engines designed to break off under attack from the Quetzalcoatlus. Are you ready to fly?

76948 LEGO Jurassic World Dominion T. Rex & Atrociraptor Dinosaur Breakout

Age: 8+

Piece Count: 461

Price: 89.99 EUR/ 79.99 USD

Measures: The market measures over 7 in. (18 cm) high, 10 in. (26 cm) wide and 3.5 in. (9 cm) deep, and it combines with the LEGO® Jurassic World Atrociraptor Dinosaur: Bike Chase (76945) set

Description: Get ready for dinosaur drama with this playset inspired by the upcoming Jurassic World Dominion movie. Build a market with an enclosure for the T. rex and a big rig truck with a cage to transport the Atrociraptor. Then play out your own exciting stories with Owen Grady, Claire Dearing, Rainn Delacourt and Soyona Santos minifigures, plus 2 tranquilizers to calm those dinosaurs down!

Jurassic World Dominion is in theaters on June 10, 2022.

