Prepare to head to your local Carl’s Jr. or Hardee’s and sink your teeth into some meals so gigantic, they’ll make you feel like the king or queen of the dinosaur world. Both fast food favorite hot-spots are debuting some gargantuan specials just in time for the June 10 release of Jurassic World Dominion. Whether you’re a meat eater or a vegetarian, Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s has you covered and are prepared to help you travel back to a time when dinosaurs roamed the world.

Giving customers something for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the special items include the Primal Angus Thickburger, the Primal Burrito, and the Primal Biscuit with Fried Egg. For non meat eaters, the chains are offering a Beyond Wraptor Burger along with the Double Beyond Wraptor Burger. Both options are made with Beyond Burger’s world renowned plant based patty, sure to satiate even an herbivore’s primal instincts. Each of the one-time-only entrees will be topped with a signature Amber BBQ Sauce, a fun play on the film franchise’s amber resin which fans will remember for being at the start of it all.

If you’re a fan of Jurassic World living in Los Angeles or Nashville and are looking for a more immersive experience to pair with your Primal Angus Thickburger, you’re in luck. Both of these major cities will be transforming one of their locations into an all out prehistoric celebration, transporting customers back to the dawn of time. Rumor has it, the monstrous T. Rex may be making an appearance at the Los Angeles takeover.

Jurassic World Dominion will be the final installation in a franchise over three decades in the making. The feature will pick up after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom when the prehistoric beasts have escaped the island of Isla Nublar and are now living among humans for better or for worse. In the upcoming film, world’s will collide as characters from Jurassic World will call in the big guns from the original Jurassic Park film. We’ll see Jurassic World’s Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) come face to face with origin characters, Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) for the first time in the franchise’s history.

The food specials are available now for a limited time, so run, don’t walk, to your local Carl’s Jr. or Hardee’s and take a bite out of Jurassic World Dominion before it stomps into theaters on June 10.

