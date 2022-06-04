We are currently in the heart of the summer movie season. Arguably the most anticipated film coming out this month is Jurassic World: Dominion. The film promises to be this epic globetrotting conclusion to the Jurassic Park franchise as we know it. One of the best parts of any new film in a giant franchise like this is all the new merchandise. Ahead of Dominion’s release next week, the film is dropping a bunch of new products that are sure to make any dinosaur fan smile.

There are new toys, clothing items, and accessories for every type of fan. In the toy department there is a Target Exclusive Smithsonian Amber Dig Kit, a Jumbo Gigantosaurus Funko Pop, a Thrash 'N Devour Tyrannosaurus Rex Figure from Mattel, and a Target exclusive Smithsonian Prehistoric Projector. There are also new Lego sets which include the Walmart exclusive Pyroraptor & Dilophosaurus Transport and the Quetzalcoatlus Plane Ambush. Unrelated to the world of toys, there is an offical Jurrasic World Cookbook being sold at both Target and Amazon as well. You are going to get hungry in-between playing with all your new dinosaurs and this cookbook comes with over 50 recipes.

On the clothing side of things, Her Universe has debuted their first ever Jurassic World collection at Hot Topic. This includes cool pieces like a Dilophosaurus dress, a Dinosaur Resort Woven Button Up shirt, “Life finds a Way” shirts, and a sweet Jurassic World Jeep bomber jacket. You can view the entire collection on Hot Topic’s Website. On top of that, Loungefly has a new collection of Jurassic Park bags. The sleek collection features a wallet, backpack, and a crossbody bag with the classic series’ logo on each of them. These bags can be purchased on Loungefly's website, but there is also another dinosaur filled Loungefly backpack on Hot Topic’s websites.

Image via Erin Condren

One of the more unique assortment of products to come out of this new announcement is the first ever Jurassic Park collection from Erin Condren. This new collection features notebooks, planners, and pads with a variety of cool designs. There are some with the Jurassic World logo and others that have fun artful designs featuring some of our fan-favorite dinosaurs. The school year might be almost over, but it is never too early to plan for the future. Especially when there are dinosaurs involved. You can view the full collection on Erin Condren’s website.

The final awesome collaboration is for a dinosaur’s best friend. Jurassic World is teaming up with BarkBox for new franchised themed boxes to make the special dog in our life very happy. The normal box comes with a variety of cute plush toys that includes a Pyroraptor and a “Beta” Velociraptor. There is also the option to get even more toys which include a Dr. Ian Malcolm inspired toy, a scientist, a T. rex two-part toy, and a dinosaur wearable headpiece. Subscribers of the Bark Super Chewer box will receive a Raptor Hatching and Feeding Time treat toy along with the option for additional toys. This includes an XL Dinosaur Egg, Raptor Claw, Dimetrodon, Therizinosaurus, and a Pyroraptor. Treats like Raptor Scraps and all-natural chews will be in these boxes as well. You can subscribe to these new themed boxes on BarkBox’s website.

Jurassic World: Dominion is roaring into theaters on June 10, and it is just exciting to see that even dogs can enjoy the release of this highly anticipated sequel. While we wait for the film to release, you can shop to your Dino loving heart’s content. You can watch the adorable teaser for BarkBox’s collection down below, and check out more of the tie-in merchandise below:

Image via The Smithsonian

Image via Her Universe

Image via Lego

Image via Lego

Image via Mattel