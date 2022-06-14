With the release of Jurassic World Dominion, it should come as no surprise that Mondo has set its eyes on one of this year’s biggest blockbusters, to deliver a gorgeous collection of vinyl pressings to fans of movie soundtracks. Collider can exclusively reveal a pair of posters by Phantom City Creative that will go on sale an hour before the highly sought-after vinyl collection.

Jurassic World Dominion sees the return of franchise veterans Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum who team up with Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt to deal with a world in which dinosaurs roam free once again. The movie's soundtrack is a landmark work for composer Michael Giacchino, who is perhaps best known for his recent work on The Batman. Early in his career, the Academy Award winner was invited by none other than living legend Steven Spielberg to compose the video game soundtrack of Jurassic Park: The Lost World. In recent years, Giacchino returned to compose for the franchise sequel, and worked on the three new installments of Jurassic World. The soundtrack for Jurassic World Dominion was recorded with an 87-member orchestra and 30-member choir at Abbey Road Studios in London.

With multiple Academy, Emmy, and Grammy Awards in his career, Giacchino is one of the most famous composers currently working in Hollywood, having worked on major blockbusters like The Incredibles, Rocketman, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. As an extra treat to fans of Jurassic World, the package will include liner notes from filmmaker Colin Trevorrow, who directed Jurassic World and Jurassic World Dominion. Trevorrow recently spoke exclusively with Collider about the trilogy, easter eggs, and the future of the franchise. The vinyl collection comes with custom artwork designed by Phantom City Creative's Justin Erickson.

RELATED: 'Jurassic World Dominion’s Colin Trevorrow Introduces New Historically Accurate Dinosaurs

Fans of blockbusters and vinyl got multiple treats by Mondo this year. In addition to the Jurassic World Dominion release (which is pressed on 2x 180-gram color and black vinyl), the pop culture record store has released vinyl soundtracks for titles like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Batman, and The Matrix Resurrections.

The Jurassic World Dominion posters go on sale at 9 AM PT on June 15, with the vinyl soundtrack going up an hour later at 10 AM PT. You can bring home the gorgeous vinyl collection for $40, along with the posters for $50 and $75. As always, you can pick them both up at the Mondo Record Shop website. You can check out Mondo’s posters for Jurassic World Dominion below:

JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION (Regular)

Artwork by Phantom City Creative

36"x24"

Screenprint Edition of 220

$50

JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION (Variant)