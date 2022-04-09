The summer movie season is quickly approaching and so is the return of the theatrical summer blockbuster. One of those highly anticipated films is Jurassic World: Dominion. The conclusion to the World trilogy of films hits theaters in June and director Colin Trevorrow recently teased one of the new dinosaurs fans will see in Dominion.

As a part of the Empire cover story, Trevorrow revealed Giganotosaurus — or Giga for short — along with an image of the new threat the characters will face. Even though Giga might sound like one of the new trilogy hybrid dinosaurs like the Indominus Rex, this dino steams from a very real place. It is a scientifically documented giant dinosaur from the Late Cretaceous period. From all accounts, this is not a friendly dinosaur. “I wanted something that felt like the Joker. It just wants to watch the world burn”, Trevorrow told Empire. That dangerous persona can be seen in the image accompanying Giga, which sees the dinosaur on top of a yellow turned-over car that is very reminiscent of the classic Jurassic Park Jeeps. All our fan-favorite characters like Jeff Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm and Sam Neill’s Alan Grant are taking cover behind that vehicle. This is not a beast you want to mess with as it definitely earns its name.

It is also revealed by Empire that Giga’s home is in the amber-rich BioSyn Valley which was the name of the rival company to InGen in the original Jurassic Park. Trevorrow talked about that villainous company saying, “BioSyn got the contract to house the dinosaurs that have been captured around the world via various governments.” He would continue on saying, “They claim it’s a research facility where they can study the pharmaceutical values of the animals. But there’s some other stuff going on.” This would move the conversation over to one of the new characters of the film Ramsay Cole who is a BioSyn employee played by Mamoudou Athie. Trevorrow called him “a very ambitious and forward-thinking young man”. That really does not tell us much about the character, but that makes it sound like Cole might not be a villain and could possibly be an ally for our group of heroes. Besides some vague hints in the past, this is the most specific information we have gotten about this film’s plot so far.

Image via Universal

RELATED:

'Jurassic World: Dominion' International Poster Puts Blue Front and Center

Whatever the case may be, this is going to be a much different film when compared to the rest of this iconic franchise. The last film, Fallen Kingdom, unleashed dinosaurs onto the world and Trevorrow in the past has compared this upcoming film to a spy-thriller. From the action-packed trailers full of insane action involving things like motorcycle chases with dinos, that appears to be an accurate description. With the return of BioSyn this trilogy capper looks to bring things full circle. Also, given that this will be the longest film in the franchise, fans appear to be in for a real dino-sized treat. Giga’s massively menacing inclusion only adds to that gleeful feeling.

The extremely large cast for the film includes Goldblum, Neill, Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, and Justice Smith. Athie, Isabella Sermon, BD Wong, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, and Campbell Scott also star in this gigantic conclusion.

Jurassic World: Dominion brings this era of the franchise to a close on June 10, 2022. You can view the new dino-centric image for the film down below:

Image via Empire

Win Free Tickets to the Los Angeles Premiere of Robert Eggers’ ‘The Northman’

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Shane Romanchick (346 Articles Published) Shane Romanchick is a TV and Movie News Writer for Collider. He also runs his own blog entitled Entershanement Reviews where he writes about and reviews the latest movies. In his free time he loves going for runs and playing with his beagle Butterscotch. When it comes to movies, he is a huge James Bond and horror movie enthusiast. More From Shane Romanchick