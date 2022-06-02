Dinosaurs have already started spreading out into our world ahead of the summer blockbuster Jurassic World Dominion. Universal has given out a handy Dinotracker website to keep tabs on all the scary pre-historic creatures roaming around, but if you want up-to-the-minute coverage of the dinosaur outbreak, only one source has you covered — NowThis. The social media news outlet known for its short, emotional videos on current events has a cameo in the upcoming film, and it shared an exclusive clip of a NowThis report of dinosaurs interfering in the everyday lives of people around the world.

Titled "Dinosaurs in Our World," the NowThis report follows the outlet's typical format of tugging at the heartstrings to make people realize the dangers of living with dinos. As video plays in the background of a child under attack by a pack of Consagnathus and a man knocked off a cliff by a Stegosaurus, the report flashes the statistic that 37 dinosaur-related deaths have occurred in the past year, painting a picture of how the animals that spread out after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom have affected the lives of humans. NowThis reporter Gemma Zhao also goes on the ground in an effort to get up close and personal with some of the more peaceful creatures in Big Rock National Park, but she notes that co-existence hasn't been easy even as the deadliest dinosaurs were rounded up.

Zhao also details the history of dinosaurs in our world stemming all the way back to the closure of the original Jurassic Park and later the rebooted Jurassic World. It's a brief rundown that not only gives a refresher on how this all began but also recaps Fallen Kingdom and the fallout of the Isla Nublar eruption. The report closes out with more footage of dinosaurs in the real world, showing just how hard it has been not just for the humans who've ended up as lunch for a hungry T. Rex, but also for the dinosaurs who aren't used to a modernized world.

NowThis' brand of social media reporting hits a similar note to the Dinotracker as Universal is really emphasizing the "dinosaurs in our world" aspect of Jurassic World Dominion while getting a massive digital outlet — one that stands as the top news and politics digital publisher across Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter — on board. The report feels like a genuine post one might see scrolling through Twitter or TikTok amidst a real-life dino crisis. Fortunately, for the world of Dominion, they'll have two generations of experts tackling the issue including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and DeWanda Wise alongside the original trio of Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill.

Colin Trevorrow directs Jurassic World Dominion, which also stars Daniella Pineda, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Campbell Scott, BD Wong, Omar Sy, and Mamoudou Athie. Derek Connolly joined Trevorrow in writing the story for the film while Emily Carmichael co-wrote the screenplay.

Jurassic World Dominion comes to our world on June 10. Check out NowThis's report on "Dinosaurs in Our World" ahead of the outlet's appearance in the film.

