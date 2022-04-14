Universal released a new poster for Jurassic World Dominion, the highly-anticipated final chapter in the new Jurassic Park trilogy. The new poster highlights how the upcoming globe-trotting dinosaur-hunting epic will unite the new trilogy’s heroes with the iconic cast of the first Jurassic Park.

The new poster features the main cast of the new trilogy, led by Velociraptor-tamer Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and dino expert Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard). The poster also features some familiar faces from the original movie, as Sam Neill returns to the role of the archeologist Alan Grant, Laura Dern comes back as the prehistoric expert Ellie Sattler, and Jeff Goldblum shows up as the wisecracking mathematician Ian Malcolm. In the poster, the whole cast seems trapped inside an amber stone, the same object used to recover dinosaur DNA in the original film. The poster also features a Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton inside the amber, the memorable symbol of the franchise.

At the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, dinosaurs were released into the wild, with life finding a way to disrupt human existence all around the globe. Since Dominion is set five years after Fallen Kingdom, the film will show how humanity has adapted to living side-by-side with dinosaurs. In this new era, heroes from the present and the past will need to band together to prevent their own extinction, facing a threat that’s been so far kept under wraps by the threequel’s trailers.

While Dominion’s cast is calling for reinforcements from the past, the upcoming third installment will also pay homage to the original movie’s stunning practical effects. The original Jurassic Park, directed by Steven Spielberg, revolutionized special effects by blending animatronic dinosaurs and high-tech CGI. The hyper-realistic dinosaurs featured in the first movies helped turn the franchise into the box office monster it is today. Following the same direction, director Colin Trevorrow hinted that Dominion would expand the use of animatronics, rescuing the original Jurassic Park looks and allowing the film to be more realistic.

After co-writing the first two installments of the Jurassic World franchise and directing Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Trevorrow is back to helm Dominion and bring the trilogy to an end. Once again, Trevorrow serves as co-writer with Emily Carmichael. The film will have a gargantuan size of 2 hours and 26 minutes, the most extensive runtime of any film in the franchise. Trevorrow wants Dominion to serve as an epic conclusion to the dinosaur saga and is using the extra time to make sure the ends are properly tied.

Jurassic World Dominion hits theaters on June 10, 2022. Check out the new poster below:

