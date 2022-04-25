We can now get a bigger understanding of what the previous poster wanted to hint at.

Universal is sparing no expense when it comes to hyping up CinemaCon’s attendees to Jurassic World Dominion, which is set to premiere in early June. The story will chronicle how humanity survives after the mass dinosaur breakout that happened at the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Will life find a way? The production company put together a standee that transforms the movie’s latest poster into a life sized standee, and the bigger version highlights an element that is of extreme importance to the film series.

Aside from underscoring the past meeting the present, with franchise stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard sharing the space with an old trio of fan-favorites — Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, all of whom starred in the original 1993 Jurassic Park — the standee also is shaped like an amber globe, the material that was used to preserve prehistoric mosquitoes, which allowed for the extraction of dinosaur DNA and, hence, the creation of the park.

In addition, a poster was also put up, and it showcases a potentially dangerous moment for Claire Dearing (Howard). She already seems to be having a pretty hard time, but she failed to notice that there is a venom-spitting dilophosaurus right behind her, and it’s clearly ready to make an attack. Is she wearing heels this time?

Image via Universal

RELATED: It's Dr. Alan Grant! Colin Trevorrow Shares Image of Sam Neill on Set of 'Jurassic World Dominion'

Jurassic World Dominion is directed by Colin Trevorrow, who also helmed the two previous installments in the franchise. The filmmaker co-writes the screenplay with Emily Carmichael, and the duo has planned an epic conclusion for the new trilogy in every way possible. Aside from returning cast members and new dinosaurs, the movie will also stretch to a whopping 146-minute runtime, making it the longest entry in the entire franchise. The cast also features Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Campbell Scott, BD Wong, DeWanda Wise, Omar Sy, and Mamoudou Athie.

Jurassic World Dominion premieres in theaters on June 10. You can check out the poster and standee below:

Image via Steve Weintraub

Image via Steve Weintraub

Here’s the official synopsis for the movie:

This summer, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar®-winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill in ‘Jurassic World Dominion’, a bold, timely and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe. From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.

