With Jurassic World Dominion out now and stomping to big returns at the box office, Reebok has announced they're returning to the franchise with a new line of prehistoric sneakers befitting an archeologist. Where the last team-up between Reebok and Universal threw back to the beginning of the franchise with a vibrant design reminiscent of the Ford Explorers of the original Jurassic Park, the new line is steeped in prehistory while evoking the feeling of the modern Jurassic World films. Each pair of sneakers comes encased in amber or at least an "amber-inspired" box, embracing the scientific themes present in Dominion.

None of the pairs have the same bright colors and extra features attached like the Jurassic Park sneakers, but each hits on a different aspect of the film. Moreover, the promo photos show off the pairs in their native habitats matching the different themes for each. First up is the Answer DMX which looks as if made of T. rex skin and comes emblazoned with the classic logo along with Jurassic World in the iconic font of the film. Meanwhile, the Classic Leather Ripple pays homage to Blue and Beta with a signature stripe down the sides, a name tag, claw marks, and an insect imprint. To represent Biosyn, the LX2200 and Club C Revenge feature genome sequences and amber accents along with sleek black and white designs to fit the more sterile, researched-focused nature of the genetics company. Rounding out the group are the Beatniks which mimic the look of a fossil imprint, the Zig Kinetica 2.5s that mix the colors of the Atrociraptors for a reptilian style, and the worn-out Nano X-2 Adventures, perfect for running from loose dinos.

The sneakers are part of a larger apparel line for Jurassic World Dominion that includes performance and lifestyle apparel and graphic tees. As the breakout star of the new trilogy, Blue is the focus of much of the apparel with the majority featuring either a print based on her scales or a dinosaur camo print. Shirts come with the movie's logo on the front along with a Biosyn authorized personnel-only badge print to prove it's the real deal.

RELATED: 'Jurassic World Dominion' Nears $950 Million at Global Box Office

Jurassic World Dominion ended the franchise on an odd note. Critics widely panned the film and most agreed it's time for the Jurassic franchise to be put to rest. Despite the failings, however, it's been nothing short of a box office behemoth, crushing the international box office to the tune of over $960 million to date. After starting on such a sour note, the film has even gained some steam with audiences, now holding a 77% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the latest entry did reunite fans with the classic Jurassic trio of Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum who join the new trilogy's heroes Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in one final adventure to restore balance to a world now teeming with dinosaurs. Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Daniella Pineda, Campbell Scott, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, DeWanda Wise, and BD Wong also starred in the film.

The Reebok x Jurassic World Dominion collection will be released into the wild on August 25 through Reebok's website and Amazon. Check out the pictures below and see Reebok's site for more details.

5 Images