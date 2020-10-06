‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Release Date Delayed — But We’ve Got a New Poster!

First Dune, then Batman, now dinosaurs? We’ve been seeing lots of big studio blockbuster tentpole films getting shifted around the release date calendar due, in a T-Rex-sized part, to our ongoing global pandemic. Now, that beloved theme park full of dinosaurs is the latest picture to get delayed. Jurassic World: Dominion won’t be roaring onto screens until 2022. But hey — at least we’ve got a new poster to tide us over!

Dominion‘s original release date was June 11, 2021. And while its production has still been chugging along (despite some crew members testing positive for COVID), it’s still making the move, largely to cement itself as the only big blockbuster in town on its release date. Most other COVID-necessitated shuffles of big 2020 films have now been punted to the summer of 2021, making it a bigger competition ground. For Jurassic World 3 to make money (not to mention all the sponsored content around it), this move will hopefully give it more room to breathe.

As for the poster, courtesy of the Jurassic World Twitter? We’ve got ourselves a new poster with a gnarly, Batsignal-looking take on that classic dinosaur skull logo, and we’ve got a blast of names in a deep ensemble cast listed in alphabetical order, including returning cast members like Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill. Will returning director Colin Trevorrow take this newfound space of time to craft new arcs for these cast members and the dinos they love? We’ll all find out in, oh, a couple of years.

Jurassic World: Dominion comes to theaters June 10, 2022. Check out the new poster below. For more on the film, here’s our interview with Trevorrow.