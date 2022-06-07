Will Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum be enough to win over the hearts of 'Jurassic Park' fans?

Jurassic Park has been a beloved franchise for almost thirty years and the latest film, aptly titled Jurassic World Dominion has pulled out all the punches to try to recapture the nostalgia that made fans of the franchise fall in love with the original film. Unlike the past two Jurassic World films, which starred Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World Dominion sees Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum returning to help the new duo deal with dinosaur mayhem. In addition to this already impressive cast, BD Wong, Omar Sy, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, and Daniella Pineda are set to reprise their roles, alongside newcomers DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Campbell Scott, Scott Haze, and Dichen Lachman.

Like the first film in the Jurassic World trilogy, Jurassic World Dominion was written and directed by Colin Trevorrow, with Emily Carmichael penning the screenplay alongside Trevorrow. The second installment in the trilogy, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which premiered in 2018, was directed by J. A. Bayona. Jurassic World Dominion is set four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, with dinosaurs living—and hunting—alongside humans all around the world. Leaning into nostalgia, Owen Grady and Claire Dearing will team up with Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Alan Grant, and Dr. Ian Malcolm as the fragile balance between humans and dinosaurs comes into question. But how will Colin Trevorrow's third venture into the Jurassic World fair with critics?

Collider's own Perri Nemiroff focused her praise of the film around Bryce Dallas Howard and DeWanda Wise:

Image via Universal

RELATED: How to Watch 'Jurassic Park' and 'Jurassic World' Movies in Order (Chronologically or by Release Date)

Scott Menzel, founder of the Hollywood Critics Association praised the film for "incredible dinosaur sequences" but called the film a "massive disappointment."

On the opposite side of the spectrum, Erik Davis, claimed it was his favorite of the new Jurassic World trilogy:

Courtney Howard critiqued the film for ignoring its own premise:

Critics like Scott Mantz shared similar sentiments about the "convoluted story."

But even with its apparent flaws, critics like Griffin Schiller found reasons to love it:

Others, like Reyna Cervantes pointed out that nostalgia wasn't enough to save the film.

Sharing the sentiment that the nostalgia was nice, but not enough, Matt Donato called it the "worst movie in a franchise I adore."

Jurassic World Dominion is in theaters on June 10, 2022.