Collider can confirm through multiple sources that the run time of Jurassic World Dominion, the forthcoming sixth entry in the long-lived big-budget franchise, will top out at 2 hours and 26 minutes. The Colin Trevorrow-directed epic from a script co-written with Emily Carmichael features a returning cast of franchise favorites including Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neil, and Chris Pratt.

At almost two-and-a-half hours, this third installment of the series' refreshed run is in line with other T-Rex-sized tentpoles that have become increasingly common in theaters over the last decade. It's just about the same length as the recent Spider-Man: No Way Home and other recent box-office successes. Still, it falls well short of titles that have landed around the three-hour mark, including The Batman and Avengers: Endgame.

In the Jurassic franchise, though, it comes in well ahead of the pack beating Jurassic Park (2 hrs, 7 min), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (2hrs, 9min), Jurassic Park III (1hr, 32min), Jurassic World (2hrs, 4min), and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2hrs, 6min) by a wide margin. The length is understandable, with old favorites to catch up on and new characters played by Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, and DeWanda Wise to meet. Add to that returning supporting players such as Jake Johnson, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, and BD Wong, plus a clear drive to wrap up the multiple, intersecting plot threads of both trilogies, and you've got a lot of ground to cover.

During an interview with Trevorrow last year, Collider's Steven Weintraub accurately guessed the film's run time when he quizzed the director about Dominion's final length. Trevorrow responded, "It's a movie that involves doing justice to two sets of characters and not shortchanging anybody. And as I've mentioned a million times, I know you'll know when you see it, Laura and Sam and Jeff are just as big a part of the movie as Chris and Bryce are, as far as screen time, as far as their importance to the story, everything."

We've already seen a somewhat overstuffed trailer suggesting that Dominion will be hitting all its marks at high speed and a Japanese poster featuring the series' most handsome recurring character. As well, we know that the trilogy's finale features a world overrun by a widening cast of dinosaurs presented in a "spy thriller adventure" that's "a bit of Bourne and Bond," according to the director.

Jurassic World Dominion arrives in theaters—and theaters only—on June 10.

