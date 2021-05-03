The tiny clip already shows off how haunting Giacchino’s score is going to be.

While we are anxiously awaiting our first look at Jurassic World: Dominion, director Colin Trevorrow teased a clip of the score for the film, written by Michael Giacchino. In his Instagram post, Trevorrow aired a snippet of the music while playing what looks like Demon's Souls, a fittingly anxiety-inducing companion to Giacchino’s soundtrack.

The new soundtrack sounds more like a horror movie than an action movie, which makes sense since the franchise has always blended the two genres together. Jurassic World: Dominion will be the sixth installation into the franchise, following 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The film ends with our heroes witness the release of dinosaurs into the modern world, as Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Malcolm declares a Neo-Jurassic Age where humans and dinosaurs must coexist.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: 'Jurassic Park' Timeline Explained, from Isla Nublar to 'Camp Cretaceous'

Although not many details have been released about the plot of the new film, it will obviously deal with the fallout of the events from the end of Fallen Kingdom. Naturally, Trevorrow and Giacchino are letting the audience know through this score that it will be bloody, violent, and thrilling.

The small clip of this new score just adds to the excitement surrounding this new movie. Trevorrow has stated that Dominion is the culmination of the entire series, as it attempts to bring all the threads of the franchise together in one movie. This can especially be seen in the casting, as Sam Neill and Laura Dern will both be returning to the series. It seems as though Trevorrow is setting expectations very high for viewers, as it will be hard to please fans of the original and new converters to the series at the same time. But if the music has anything to say about this, the film will at least be epic even if it doesn’t live up to these high standards.

Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters on June 10, 2022. Check out Trevorrow’s Instagram post below.

KEEP READING: Sam Neill Marks 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Filming Wrap with a Goodbye Note

Share Share Tweet Email

Here's What's New to Netflix in May 2021 Incoming: Zack Snyder's return to horror, the latest chapter in the 'Jurassic' franchise, and the long-awaited Part 2 of 'Lucifer' Season 5.

Read Next