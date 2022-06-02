Composer Michael Giacchino has teased that the soundtrack for the upcoming Jurassic World Dominion “is on the way,” and to get fans hyped, released the first track, titled “Da Plan And Da Cycle.” The album, he wrote in a tweet, will be available “on digital, CD, Vinyl via Mondo and Dolby Atmos.”

At roughly two-and-a-half minutes long, "Da Plan And Da Cycle” is a pulsating track that will no doubt accompany an action sequence. Giacchino blends his usual lush orchestration with some unexpected electronic touches, making for an energetic introduction to his new score. And while it doesn’t tip its hat to the iconic Jurassic Park theme (which Giacchino utilized in his scores for the previous two Jurassic World movies), it does conclude on a familiar note. If you stick around till the end, you might recognize bits of Giacchino’s theme for the Jurassic World films, which was prominently used in the track “Gyrosphere of Influence” in the first movie.

The original Jurassic Park theme, of course, was composed by the legendary John Williams. He returned to score the sequel, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, but departed the franchise with director Steven Spielberg. Jurassic Park III was directed by Joe Johnston, who recruited Don Davis to compose the score.

Image via Universal

RELATED: Chris Pratt & Bryce Dallas Howard Reveal the 'Jurassic World Dominion' Plot Points They Pitched

Giacchino is Williams’ successor, in many ways. Both composers have an old-fashioned style that evokes a bygone era in blockbuster filmmaking. In addition to composing the scores for the two previous Jurassic World films—Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom—he has become something of a favorite across big-budget genre properties. For Marvel, he has scored Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home and the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. For Pixar, he worked on Ratatouille, Up, Coco and the upcoming Lightyear. He has also left his stamp on the Star Trek and Star Wars franchises, and his most recent project was Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

Jurassic World Dominion is the third installment in the Jurassic Park sequel trilogy. It’s directed by Colin Trevorrow, who also directed the first film to massive box office success in 2015. Fallen Kingdom was directed by J.A. Bayona, also to significant commercial success. Dominion brings back fan-favorite characters Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) and Alan Grant (Sam Neill). The film also stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, Campbell Scott, B.D. Wong, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda and Omar Sy.

Dominion is slated for a theatrical release on June 10. You can listen to Giacchino’s track here, and read the film’s official synopsis down below:

From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.

'Chucky' Season 2: Jennifer Tilly Shares Set Photo on First Day of Filming

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Rahul Malhotra (360 Articles Published) Rahul Malhotra is a Weekend News Writer for Collider. From Francois Ozon to David Fincher, he'll watch anything once. Swing and a miss>Measured victory. Also, #JusticeForHan. (He/Him). More From Rahul Malhotra

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe