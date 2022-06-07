As Jurassic World Dominion scratches and claws its way to the top of the box office after last Friday’s premiere, director Colin Trevorrow can talk a little bit more openly about it now that the velociraptors are out of the bag. Collider’s own Steve Weintraub had the chance to have an exclusive conversation with the director, in which the filmmaker talked about all things dino – but one fragment of the conversation stood out: The new trilogy titles.

When it was first announced that the Jurassic Park franchise was getting sequels, the title for 2015’s Jurassic World suggested right off the bat that the film series was aiming for a bigger scope. Isla Nublar was now a fully functional amusement park, and even though it all ended up going south, the overall plot only got more ambitious with dinosaurs escaping their artificial habitat and reshaping society in Jurassic World Dominion.

During the interview, Trevorrow talks about coming up with titles and what we could have seen on posters:

“[Jurassic World Dominion] was the first one that kind of stuck. When I first came in, I wanted to change the title each time, which in retrospect was probably crazy because we live in a society. But I wanted to say it was like ‘Jurassic World’, ‘Jurassic Earth’, ‘Jurassic Kingdom’. I just kept changing it. And I think part of it's because I want to make original movies. I wanted to feel like they're each their standalone event. And perfectly happy with the way it turned out. And I know that I already changed the name of this franchise once. So I probably got to chill on that.”

Image via Universal

RELATED: A Guide to June’s Exciting New Movie Releases, From 'Jurassic World Dominion' to 'Elvis'

Even though Trevorrow wanted to go wild with the titles, he probably had to listen to studio heads who preferred to go with consistency in order to make audiences quickly associate the franchise’s sequels. But, as the director indicates, they work perfectly fine for each entry and having ‘Jurassic World’ on all titles didn’t harm the film series at all. And we’re certainly happy we didn’t end up with something like The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 on our hands.

Trevorrow co-wrote the script of Jurassic World Dominion with Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising). The latest installment of the series brings former cast members Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum together with Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt in order to figure out a way to survive the dinosaurs’ taking over the planet. The movie also stars DeWanda Wise, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Scott Haze, and Justice Smith.

Jurassic World Dominion is out in theaters this Friday in North America.

Check out the official synopsis here: