Even though this cycle of the Jurassic Park franchise has come to an end with Jurassic World Dominion, we all know that this huge franchise is hardly going extinct. Sooner or later the dinos will be back on the big screen, and this is what Collider’s own Steve Weintraub talked to Colin Trevorrow about. In an exclusive interview, the franchise director discussed what’s ahead for Jurassic World and how he feels about it.

During the conversation, Trevorrow was asked if he thinks the franchise could move forward as a reboot, or if it would just be better to keep moving forward. The filmmaker pointed out that Academy Award-winning director Steven Spielberg set the bar really high when he brought to life Michael Chrichton’s novel back in 1993.

“This is just my own personal opinion. One of the challenges of this franchise is that to reboot it, you have to remake ‘Jurassic Park’. And I weep for whoever takes that on, because that is one of the greatest movies ever made. And so I think in a lot of ways, our only choice is to move forward and to expand. Because going back there and redoing Spielberg and Crichton, best of luck.”

Trevorrow is not the only one that considers Jurassic Park one of the best movies ever made. Back in the early 90s, the movie made history with its use of computer-generated imagery that made the dinosaurs look extremely real – and the special effects still hold up to this day. Spielberg cleverly mixed CGI with animatronic models, which made the experience look real and frightening. It quickly became the highest-grossing movie ever made, with more than $900 million in ticket sales to its name by the end of its theatrical run.

I have to agree with Trevorrow. What director would want the responsibility and pressure of having to remake one of the best movies ever made?

In order to kickstart the franchise back to life, Trevorrow teamed up with three other screenwriters to come up with a way to honor the original trilogy and bring something new to the film series. With Jurassic World, the team managed to uphold the movies’ legacy, and Jurassic World Dominion was able to bring the story full circle, with original cast members Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum returning to share the screen with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Jurassic World Dominion is out in theaters now.

