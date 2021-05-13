There hasn’t been much revealed from the set of Jurassic World: Dominion recently, until now. Chris Pratt has shared a new behind-the-scenes photo from the upcoming film to his Instagram feed, which got fans buzzing. The new image features Pratt, alongside his co-star Omar Sy, whom he starred with in 2015’s Jurassic World, but who was noticeably absent from the sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The actors are kneeling on top of an old-looking boat named Fair Spanish Lady, as masked director Colin Trevorrow gives them some direction.

In the caption of the new post, Pratt highlighted how Jurassic World: Dominion was shot entirely during the COVID-19 pandemic and promised amazing results from the upcoming sequel. “We shot an entire movie in the height of this damn pandemic,” the actor wrote. “We started February 2020. It was actually insane. And the movie is incredible. Thanks to @colin.trevorrow our fearless leader. Seen here @omarsyofficial and I take a quick break to take some direction or maybe talk about something who knows it’s all a blur.”

Both Sy and Trevorrow shared the same photo to their own Instagram timelines, with the latter offering a little more clarity on what was going on in the photo. “A very serious conversation about dinosaurs. On a boat,” the director joked in the caption. According to Deadline, the sequel wrapped in November of last year, but has constantly been pushed back as far as its premiere due to the ongoing health crisis.

The final film in the trilogy will also see the return of original Jurassic Park cast members Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. Bryce Dallas Howard will also reprise her role as Claire Dearing from the first two Jurassic World films. Fans should expect a solid end to the trilogy with Dominion, as Trevorrow told Entertainment Weekly back in January that it “is a culmination of one story that's been told. When you got to the end of the ‘Jurassic Park' trilogy, it may not have been as clear in what the complete story of those three movies was because they were a bit more episodic in the way that they were approached. But this trilogy is not that way. It's very much a serialized story.”

Jurassic World: Dominion lands in theaters on June 10, 2022. Check out Pratt’s behind-the-scenes photo below:

