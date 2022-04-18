Jurassic World: Dominion is the final installment in the Jurassic Park franchise that began in 1993. The latest from Colin Trevorrow brings back the original cast of Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant, Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler, and Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm to take on a world where dinosaurs and humans live side by side. In celebration of the film's release, Jurassic World: Dominion has teamed up with the Smithsonian to give fans exclusive products to get them excited.

The series will include the Jurassic World: Dominion Smithsonian Prehistoric Projector that is a dual-function projecter that gives us beautiful full-color images of different dinosaurs and creatures included in the movie. But fans can also experience their paleontology dreams with the Jurassic World: Dominion Smithsonian Amber Dig. Every simulated "amber" piece has a plant, insect, or feather to identify and includes a sand block with 8 pieces of amber, a hammer, dowel, brush, goggles, and magnifying glass.

Much like the Jurassic Park world itself, the products are there to inspire people to look into the world of paleontology and learn about the dinosaurs and history there. Both products are available exclusively at Target stores and on the website starting today.

Image via The Smithsonian

RELATED: 'Jurassic World Dominion's Dino-Sized Runtime Revealed

From the first film directed by Steven Spielberg to now, we've watched as these films inspired kids in some way or another. If it wasn't by the movie itself and encouraging young people to get into filmmaking, it was with characters like Lex showing girls that tech isn't just for boys, or with Ellie Sattler, putting her desire to be a scholar into the study of paleobotany. We looked to this series to help inspire us and now with this Jurassic World: Dominion and Smithsonian collection, another generation can find their own path and love for all things dinosaurs!

The official description for the new Smothsonian collaboration reads:

Inspired by the upcoming Jurassic World Dominion debuting in theaters June 2022, are two Jurassic World x Smithsonian products that are sure to engage and excite young paleontologists.The Jurassic World Dominion Smithsonian Prehistoric Projector is a dual-function projector that projects full-color images of 24 different dinosaurs and prehistoric creatures featured in the Jurassic World Dominion movie on any light-colored wall or ceiling. Additional images and fascinating paleontology facts from the Smithsonian are also included. Requires 3 AA batteries (not included). Chip away and discover simulated amber specimens in the Jurassic World Dominion Smithsonian Amber Dig. Each simulated “amber” piece has a plant, insect, or feather that you can identify. Includes a sand block with 8 simulated amber pieces, hammer, dowel, brush, goggles, and magnifying glass. Includes a full-color poster for curious minds to learn more about amber from a Smithsonian paleontologist.

Jurassic World Dominion hits theaters June 10.

Image via The Smithsonian

'Thor: Love and Thunder' Synopsis Reveals a New Threat and the Return of Jane Foster

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Rachel Leishman (356 Articles Published) Rachel Leishman is a writer who specializes in yelling about her favorite properties. A real-life Leslie Knope, she loves her fictional characters and knows probably too much about Harrison Ford's career. More From Rachel Leishman