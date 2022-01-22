A new teaser for Jurassic World: Dominion, which also serves as a collaboration with the 2022 Winter Olympics, has been released as a TV spot. The teaser is extremely strange and not what one would expect as a promotional spot for either property. It begins with a skier going down an isolated, snowy mountain. However, she starts to realize that something is stalking her from within the trees. Soon, what looks like a small raptor of some sorts shows itself to the terrified skier. Her fear increases though when a huge T.rex pops out from the trees, scaring the skier and the raptor alike.

The teaser doesn't appear to show any actual footage of Jurassic World: Dominion. It instead tries to imprint the impending release of the new film and the 2022 Winter Olympics into the viewer's mind by showing them a bizarre mash-up that no one ever expected to see. It is actually a quite disappointing notion that this wintry sequence will not appear in Dominion since it was so entertaining, but perhaps they will include something similar in the upcoming film, or even in another currently unannounced sequel.

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently set to be released on June 10, after being delayed a whole year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film features a cast that contains many familiar faces from the franchise, including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, BD Wong, and Justice Smith. The blockbuster sequel will depict a world where humans and wild dinosaurs now have to co-exist. The 2022 Winter Olympics will begin on Friday, February 4 in Beijing, China and will conclude on Sunday, February 20.

The major sporting event will be broadcasted in the U.S. on NBC and will be available to stream on Peacock, which will also stream Jurassic World: Dominion four months after its theatrical release as part of an 18-month deal. It seems like the collaboration between Jurassic World: Dominion and the 2022 Winter Olympics was started because both properties will stream on Peacock, but no matter how random it may feel, it's so out there and original that it warrants several more ads of the same nature.

