Universal could’ve never anticipated this, but it chose a rather inopportune time to release Jurassic World Dominion. The third installment in the Jurassic Park sequel trilogy debuted with $18 million in Thursday previews, and is looking at an opening weekend in the $125 million range. The film arrives on the back of terrible reviews and will be in direct competition with a holdover hit that nobody saw performing this well. Top Gun: Maverick is expected to cross $400 million domestically by the end of the weekend, and is looking at another soft drop as it enters its third week.

Dominion’s Thursday figures are in line with the previous two films in the sequel trilogy. The first Jurassic World movie made $18.5 million in previews, and the sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, made $15.3 million in the same frame. Both films were box office Brontosauruses, with the first film making $653 million domestically and $1.6 billion globally, and Fallen Kingdom grossing $417 million in the U.S. and $1.3 billion worldwide. Jurassic World debuted to a then-record opening weekend haul of $208 million, while Fallen Kingdom made $150 million in its opening weekend three years later. These aren’t numbers to scoff at, even though the cultural impact of these movies is negligible.

It has been four years since Fallen Kingdom, and Dominion had a particularly nasty production during the pandemic, with numerous stops and starts inflating the budget to a huge $185 million. Unusually, the film is being released in China this weekend, which is something that has become rare in the post-pandemic era for American movies. China, however, isn’t the box office draw for Western films that it used to be a few years ago, but Dominion would want to make up for the lack of a Russia release, which stands canceled in the wake of the Ukraine invasion.

Image via Universal

RELATED: ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Ending Explained: Coexist or Perish

Dominion opened to $55 million from a handful of international territories last weekend. Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the film is looking to tap into the nostalgia of the generation that grew up with the original Jurassic Park movies. Dominion brings back fan-favorite characters Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) and Alan Grant (Sam Neill).

Trevorrow has had quite the adventurous last few years, as well. After directing the first Jurassic World to massive box office success in 2015—an achievement made all the more impressive because he was completely untested at big-budget filmmaking—he surrendered the director’s chair to J.A. Bayona, after being tapped to direct the then-untitled Star Wars Episode IX. Creative differences led to his departure from the galaxy far, far away, and he signed on to direct Dominion.

The film stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, Campbell Scott, B.D. Wong, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda and Omar Sy. Dominion roars into 4,600 theaters on Friday. You can read the synopsis here: