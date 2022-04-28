Even though we are more than a month away from Jurassic World Dominion, you can already grab tickets for the highly-anticipated sequel. Starting today, fans of the dinosaur-centric franchise can buy their tickets, ensuring they’ll be able to watch the movie as soon as possible.

Jurassic World Dominion is the final chapter of a new trilogy inspired by Steven Spielberg's revolutionary Jurassic Park. The new trilogy expanded the discussion surrounding the genetic manipulation of extinct species, going as far as releasing the prehistorical beasts into the world. At the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, dinosaurs were freed into the wild, with life finding a way to disrupt human existence all around the globe. Since Dominion is set four years after Fallen Kingdom, the film will show how humanity has adapted to living side-by-side with dinosaurs. We are all dying to see what the world would look like if we shared the Earth with dinosaurs, which explains why tickets for Dominion are available so early.

The hype surrounding the sequel is also related to the return of some classic cast members. While the new trilogy is led by ed by velociraptor tamer Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and dino expert Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), Dominion features some familiar faces from the original movie. Sam Neill returns to the role of the archeologist Alan Grant, Laura Dern comes back as the prehistoric expert Ellie Sattler, and Jeff Goldblum shows up as the wisecracking mathematician Ian Malcolm. By rescuing people from the past and pointing towards an exciting future, Dominion promises to be an unforgettable experience.

After co-writing the first two installments of the Jurassic World franchise and directing Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Colin Trevorrow is back to helm Dominion and bring the trilogy to an end. Once again, Trevorrow serves as co-writer with Emily Carmichael. The film will have a gargantuan size of 2 hours and 26 minutes, the most extensive runtime of any film in the franchise. Trevorrow wants Dominion to serve as an epic conclusion to the dinosaur saga and is using the extra time to make sure the ends are properly tied.

Jurassic World Dominion hits theaters on June 10, 2022. You can buy tickets for the film on Jurassic World Dominion's official website. Check out the official synopsis for the movie below:

This summer, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar®-winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill in ‘Jurassic World Dominion’, a bold, timely and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe. From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.

