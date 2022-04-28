A brand-new trailer for Jurassic World Dominion, and needless to say that no expense was spared as the trailer sees humanity struggle against a mass dinosaur breakout. The all-new trailer sees many returning faces from the Jurassic World trilogy as well as the Jurassic Park films, including not only Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, but also DeWanda Wise and returning franchise stars Sam Neill, Jeff Godlblum, and Laura Dern as Drs. Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm, and Ellie Sattler, respectively.

The trailer sees humans struggling to co-exist with dinosaurs, with poressure quickly mounting when the prehistoric beasts invade civilization as we know it, and those greedy enough to still want to harness their power choose to go after them. Pratt and Howard are once again back as the resident dino experts — along with Blue, the raptor that's been a constant through all three Jurassic World films — joined this time by the seasoned professionals from the original Jurassic Park, now much more cynical than when we last saw them.

Jurassic World Dominion is set to be a bombastic conclusion of the new trilogy of dinosaur-centric films, but also the entire Jurassic Park franchise as we know it, with it being a ginormous two hours and forty-six minutes long, making it the longest entry in the entire franchise. The film will see the fallout of the worldwide dinosaur breakout that was shown at the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and will see if humanity can stay at the top of the food chain in the face of history's deadliest hunters in the wild.

Image via Universal

RELATED: 'Jurassic World Dominion': CinemaCon Poster and Standee Reveal New Dinosaurs and Heroes

Jurassic World Dominion is directed by Colin Trevorrow, who also served as both writer and director on the first two installments of the Jurassic World trilogy. Trevorrow also co-writes the screenplay with Emily Carmichael, with the story coming from Trevorrow and the previous Jurassic World films writer Derek Connolly. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley serve as producers. Aside from returning cast members, there will be new additions to the film's all-star cast, both in the form of human actors as well as some new dinosaurs. The cast also features Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Campbell Scott, BD Wong, DeWanda Wise, Omar Sy, and Mamoudou Athie. The film is produced by Amblin Entertainment.

Jurassic World Dominion premieres in theaters on June 10. You can watch the new trailer for the upcoming blockbuster down below:

'Jurassic World Dominion': First Trailer Reveals Dinosaurs Ruling the Earth and Old Friends Reuniting

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Matt Villei (369 Articles Published) Matt Villei is a Senior News Writer for Collider. Having a deep appreciation for the games, films, and books that he experienced growing up, Matt wanted to learn the inner workings of how these pieces of media were made. He graduated from Hofstra University with a Film Studies degree and a Creative Writing minor with the hope of one day making a game like the ones he grew up playing. When not writing, he plays some games, watches some professional wrestling, and spends some time with his two Golden Retrievers. More From Matt Villei

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe