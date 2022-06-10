The sixth installment in the Jurassic Park franchise has been marketed as the official “end of the Jurassic era,” bringing the series that started in 1993 to a conclusion. The film unites the original film’s protagonists for the first time since their initial adventure. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) appeared in The Lost World: Jurassic Park and had a brief cameo in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, but Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Satler (Laura Dern) only appeared in Jurassic Park III.

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Jurassic World Dominion.

Jurassic World Dominion brings back Alan, Ellie, and Ian for a new adventure, where they team up with the Jurassic World heroes Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard). In the aftermath of Fallen Kingdom, Owen and Claire have adopted Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) as their daughter. Maisie is a genetic clone of Benjamin Lockwood's granddaughter. Owen and Claire cross paths with the original protagonists toward the film’s conclusion, when they all work together to thwart the greedy corporation Biosyn Genetics and its CEO, Dr. Lewis Dodgson (Campbell Scott).

Jurassic World Dominion is the latest in a line of “legacy sequels” that attempt to bring their franchises back to their roots. Given the divisive responses to films like Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and 2018’s Halloween, Jurassic Park fans are likely skeptical about how the legacy characters are portrayed. In order to discuss what happens to Sattler, Malcolm, and Grant, we’ll have to head into spoiler territory.

In Jurassic Park III, it was revealed that despite their flirtations, Ellie and Alan never got together. Ellie ended up marrying Mark Degler and having two children. In Dominion, Ellie reveals that her kids are now in college, but she and Mark are now divorced. Ellie is working as a researcher investigating the giant locusts that are wreaking environmental havoc. Ellie wants to prove that Biosyn’s genetic engineering is to blame. In order to prove her theory, Ellie decides to recruit her former flame.

Alan is still doing what he does best: getting his feet dirty and working on a new dig. At this point in their careers, Ellie and Alan have become renowned for their experiences during the events of the first film. After they catch up, Ellie hands Alan a book that Ian wrote about his theories. Alan agrees to join Ellie and attend a lecture that Ian is delivering at Biosyn’s headquarters facility. They are warmly greeted by Dodgson, who even asks Ellie and Alan to pose for a picture considering their celebrity status.

After listening to Malcolm’s lecture, Alan and Ellie notice that something seems “off” about their old friend. Malcolm quickly reveals his hand; Biosyn is responsible for irresponsible genetic testing, and they are being monitored by a camera surveillance system. As Malcolm covers their tracks, Ian and Ellie head down to Biosyn’s laboratory to steal a genetic sample of the locusts.

This leads them to cross paths with Maisie, who has been kidnaped by Biosyn’s agents. Owen, Claire, and the former Air Force pilot Kayla Watts (DeWanda Wise) are attempting to rescue Maisie. When chaos breaks out, Ellie and Alan help Maisie escape with the help of Biosyn’s communications head, Ramsay Cole (Mamoudou Athie). Cole reveals that he and Malcolm are working together. They also reunite with another familiar face: the Jurassic Park scientist Dr. Henry Wu (BD Wong). Wu seems to regret his past actions, even if Ian is slow to trust him.

The entire ensemble of heroes is brought together and get to reflect on their respective legacies. Malcolm admits that he’s “not a fan” of Jurassic World (a remark about the park, that’s perhaps more reflective than it was intended to be). They realize that Dodgson is trying to cover up his crimes by destroying evidence of the locusts.

Both generations of heroes team up to escape the facility. Ellie and Claire share a touching moment where Ellie shares some sagely advice about forging a better future; Alan and Owen bond over their similar experiences. Although they are nearly killed by the Giganotosaurus, the Tyrannosaurus Rex comes in to battle the rival apex predator. Alan amusingly notes that “it’s not about us” as they all escape in a helicopter. The shot of the entire group recovering from their escape is reminiscent of the original film’s ending.

None of the main trio perishes during the end; they all get to have a happy ending. Ian appears to be back to his old ways as he recounts his involvement in their heroic adventures after the group departs from their helicopter. Alan decides that he wants to join Ellie on her next project, and they share a kiss. During the final montage, Alan and Ellie head to Washington, D.C. to offer testimony.

