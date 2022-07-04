The dinosaurs of Jurassic World Dominion are officially in elite company. The latest film in the Jurassic World trilogy has crossed the absurd $800 million mark at the worldwide box office, joining Spider-Man: No Way Home, Top Gun: Maverick, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as one of four Hollywood films to do so since the pandemic began in 2020. With that milestone, it ranks as the third-biggest film of 2022 with $824.5 million, joining the latter two titans.

Jurassic World Dominion continues its rampage through the box office on the back of some powerful overseas support with an extra $26.8 million added to the cume over the weekend. Internationally, the film is nearly at the $500 million mark with China, in particular, keeping the film going strong. In its fourth weekend, the film saw just a 22% drop with Sunday proving especially fruitful with only a 16% drop. It all culminated in $9.7 million from China in total. In general, international markets have held strong France and Germany seeing strongholds, and Australia getting a major boost due to school holidays.

It's impressive how well the film has hung on despite a truly horrendous reception from both critics and audiences. In its fourth weekend in theaters, it's currently ranked fourth at the box office behind only Minions: The Rise of Gru, Top Gun: Maverick, and Elvis. However, it's unlikely to make it past the $1 billion mark for a few reasons. Despite China continuing to go out and see the film, it's not gaining near the traction there that its two predecessors did ($114.3 million so far compared to $228.7 million for Jurassic World and $261.2 million for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom).

Image via Universal

In spite of it all, Jurassic World Dominion is still going to more than quadruple its $185 million budget. It already managed to blow that number out of the water with an incredible $386 million opening weekend worldwide. Part of that is due to its billing as both the epic conclusion to the franchise and a return to the roots of the series with Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill returning as their iconic characters from the first Jurassic Park film.

Joining the old-school trio in the film is the new generation of Jurassic stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Mamoudou Athie, and Campbell Scott. Jurassic World Dominion is the latest film from director Colin Trevorrow who also spearheaded the successful first film of the franchise.

The film is still playing in theaters. Read the full synopsis below: