Last summer, audience members who saw F9 in IMAX had the opportunity to see a five-minute preview of Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World Dominion. Now, this sneak peek, titled The Prologue, has been released online. This short tease is not a part of the film, but instead its own separate piece that is the beginning of the story that will be told with Jurassic World Dominion.

This preview goes back 65 million years and features seven new types of dinosaurs that haven’t been seen in this franchise before. The sequence shows a battle between a T-Rex and a Giganotosaurus, and once the T-Rex is killed, we see a mosquito sucking blood nearby. While it’s unclear if this is the mosquito from the original Jurassic Park that helped bring the dinosaurs back to life, it does seem like a sort of origin story for the T-Rex that terrified viewers back in 1993.

The sequence then cuts to the present, where a T-Rex is being chased by a helicopter, leading to the T-Rex rampaging through a drive-in parking lot.

Trevorrow previously said of the footage:

“Ever since I was a kid, I have wanted to see dinosaurs in their natural habitat. It may have taken a few decades, but with a little help from ILM, Universal and Amblin, it has finally happened. This Preview is just a glimpse of the film we’ve made. It’s an epic celebration of everything Steven Spielberg and Michael Crichton created, and I can’t wait to share it with the world next summer.

Jurassic World Dominion will star Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, BD Wong, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, and DeWanda Wise. Trevorrow wrote the script for the film alongside Emily Carmichael, working from a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, who together co-wrote Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Jurassic World Dominion comes to theaters on June 10, 2022. Check out The Prologue and its poster below:

