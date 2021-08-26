The developers at Frontier Developments have revealed a new trailer for Jurassic World Evolution 2 during Gamescom. This trailer gives us our first look at the gameplay for the simulation game, and a look at the various environments and dinosaurs, as well as a release date.

Throughout the trailer, we get to see many different dinosaurs and how they can interact with each other. We also get to see how you can build various structures such as domes, move around parts of the environment like the trees, and more. There are several references to 2015's Jurassic World in the trailer, such as a central destination for the park that can be customized to your liking, and a scene showing a Mosasaurus eating a shark.

The trailer also shows that dinosaurs will be able to break out of their containment and cause trouble, So you will have to figure out a way to contain the issue and keep your park running. The trailer ends with a T-Rex standing alone in the middle of a coliseum-looking area, while letting out its iconic roar.

Image via Frontier Developments

RELATED: 'Jurassic World: The Exhibition' Images and Video Reveal “Living” Dinosaurs and an Adventure for the Entire Family

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is a simulation game and a sequel to 2018's Jurassic World Evolution. You will be able to build your very own dinosaur park, and customize it the way you see fit. To accomplish this, you will be given tools to design the exhibits, take care of the dinosaurs you would like to live there, and shape the terrain. You will have a number of regions throughout the park as well, such as forest areas and environments in the mountains. The sequel will be adding new dinosaurs to have in your park, such as the Pteranodon, Dimorphodon, and Qianzhousaurus, as well as the classic dinosaurs that fans would expect from the game. In addition, the trailer's description explains that the game will have a new Chaos Theory mode, where you will be able to play through 'what if' scenarios from throughout the Jurassic World franchise.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 will launch on November 9, and will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Check out the new trailer for Jurassic World Evolution 2 below.

KEEP READING: Colin Trevorrow Teases New 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Plot Details, Breaks Down IMAX Preview

Share Share Tweet Email

'Downton Abbey 2' Reveals Official Title and First Footage at CinemaCon Polish your silverware and pack your bags; the Crawleys are headed overseas.

Read Next