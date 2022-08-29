The tale of dinosaurs on the big screen is at an end, but the journey at the box office is one still on the move. Deadline reports that Universal's Jurassic franchise, comprised of three Jurassic Park films and three Jurassic World films, has now crossed the $6 billion mark at the global box office following the release of its last installment, Jurassic World Dominion in new markets overseas.

Over the coming weeks, the box office will slow down in terms of tentpole releases, which gives global audiences time to simmer over some of this year’s huge releases. Dominion is nearing $1 billion dollars at the global box office, currently standing at $990.4 million, with $615 million overseas and $374.7 million domestically. This sets the film up as being the third highest-grossing film in Hollywood film overseas in the past three years, stomping past the James Bond film No Time To Die. Jurassic World Dominion was released in Japan in July and the market has pushed the pic and others, including Paramount’s all-conquering Top Gun: Maverick, further up the earnings charts over the weekend.

Whether Dominion hits the big billion remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Universal has had a very good showing at the box office with a number of its films this year. Minions: The Rise Of Gru has continued to impress over the weekend with its international haul standing at $868 million. Despite a 49% drop, the adventures of Gru and his mates have set up that franchise for a tilt across the $3 billion mark.

Universal’s run in theaters this summer has also included Jordan Peele’s Nope, which stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer. Peele’s latest work has drawn new fans as it opened in 20 new markets with a gross of $8.3 million. Nope has a global total of $148 million, with the film continuing to do better in certain markets than other offerings from Peele. The directo,r whose work seems to do well over time by virtue of word of mout,h might be hoping for an extended run in theaters for the film to scare up more dough.

While the film continues its strides to earn new milestones, Jurassic World Dominion, starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Mamoudou Athie, and Campbell Scott, has been released on Blu-ray and DVD.