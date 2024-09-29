While the latest film in the Jurassic World universe remains a work in progress, Funko is treating fans to a new wave of Pop figures of three dinosaurs from the acclaimed sci-fi franchise. Per ComicBook, they’ve unveiled the Jurassic World Pop figures of a Dilophosaurus, Triceratops, and Tyrannosaurus Rex in a fossilized form, which went live for pre-orders on Wednesday, September 25 at 9 am PT/12 pm ET on Amazon.

The first film in the Jurassic World film series, Jurassic World, was released in 2015, and upon its debut, it was loved by many, including critics, some of whom still consider it the best Jurassic Park sequel. The movie did pretty well at the box office, setting a couple of records both domestically and globally. With a total earning of $1.6 billion worldwide, it became the second-highest-grossing film of 2015 and the highest-grossing in the Jurassic Park series.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, who co-wrote the screenplay with Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Derek Connolly, Jurassic World is not only the first installment in the Jurassic World series, but also the fourth installment in the Jurassic Park film series. It comes over a decade after the last film in the franchise, Jurassic Park III, was released in 2001. Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Vincent D'Onofrio, Ty Simpkins, Nick Robinson, Omar Sy, BD Wong and Irrfan Khan. As fans know, Wong returned to his role as geneticist Dr. Henry Wu from the original Jurassic Park film.

Another 'Jurassic World' Movie Is in Motion

Close

Following the success of Jurassic World, of course, the franchise did not stop there but went on with two sequels released so far: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) and Jurassic World Dominion (2022). One more follow-up production, Jurassic World Rebirth, is in the works and scheduled for release in 2025. It will star the iconic Scarlett Johansson (as covert operations expert Zora), who was last seen in the animated sci-fi film Transformers One and the rom-com Fly Me to the Moon alongside Channing Tatum.

Joining Johansson in the upcoming Jurassic World film are the award-winning actor Mahershala Ali as Duncan Kincaid, Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey as paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis, Rupert Friend (The Death of Stalin) as Martin Krebs, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer) as Reuben Delgado, Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez) as Reuben's family, Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Béchir Sylvain (BMF) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool) as members of Zora's team.

The latest Jurassic World Pop figures are available to pre-order here on Amazon, while the 2015 film is streaming on Netflix.

WATCH ON NETFLIX