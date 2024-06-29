The Big Picture Indominus Rex Funko Pop figure released, along with a Super Sized Pop and a chase variant.

The figure ties into the upcoming game Funko Fusion, with a redeemable code for an in-game item.

The fourth Jurassic World film is in production, directed by Gareth Edwards, with a cast including Scarlett Johansson.

The first Jurassic World film, released in 2015, introduced dinosaur enthusiasts to the Indominus rex. Designed to be a more exciting park attraction, the dinosaur is a genetically engineered hybrid of several species, which, of course, escapes containment and wreaks havoc upon the island. The Indominus rex can now escape directly into your Funko Pop collection with a new Pop! Super figure.

As a Super Sized Pop, the dinosaur is larger than a standard figure and is just over five inches tall. There are also some other elements of this release which will be particularly exciting for collectors. Firstly, it is a Chance of Chase figure, meaning there is a chase variant which looks quite distinct from the regular release. There is a random 1 in 6 chance that you may find the chase variant of the Indominus rex figure. Additionally, the figure ties into the upcoming game Funko Fusion. The figure includes a redeemable code for an in-game item in the new game, which will be released in September.

A New Take on 'Jurassic World' is on the Way

There is certainly lots more on the way for the franchise, as a fourth Jurassic World film is in production, and it looks to be taking things in a new direction from the previous entries. The film is being directed by Gareth Edwards, who has a resume filled with giant monsters and action as he directed 2014's Godzilla, Rogue One, and last year's The Creator. The script for the film has also been written by David Koepp, who wrote the original Jurassic Park film back in 1993.

The film will also have a fresh cast. While Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will not be returning, the franchise has brought in exciting new actors like Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Marhershala Ali. Johansson spoke in a recent interview about her excitement for the film. She specifically expressed enthusiasm for Koepp's script, describing it as, "so incredible." The project is currently filming in a variety of locations across the globe, including Thailand, Malta, and the U.K.

The Super Pop Indominus rex figure is listed as coming soon on the official website, and Funko Fusion will be released on September 13, 2024. The next Jurassic World film is currently slated for July 2, 2025. Stay tuned at Collider for all updates on the project.