The Big Picture LEGO and Target have partnered together to release a new set featuring a T. rex Skull from the Jurassic World franchise, giving fans the chance to recreate iconic scenes from the movies.

The T. rex is a symbol of prehistoric power and majesty, known for its massive size, fearsome appearance, and position as one of the top predators of the Late Cretaceous period.

The LEGO T. rex fossil skull set includes an opening jaw, an information plaque, a hidden "amber" piece, and a "fossilized" footprint. It can be pre-ordered exclusively from Target.

If you're a fan of the Jurassic World franchise and LEGO, you won't want to spare any expense when you see this fantastic new set from the famous Danish plastic construction company, and Collider is thrilled to be partnering with LEGO and Target to show off an exclusive first look at their newest product, LEGO® Jurassic World Dinosaur Fossils: T. rex Skull.

In Jurassic Park, the T. rex is showcased as one of the main attractions in the park. It's a central character in the movie, creating much of the suspense, fear, and excitement.

The visual of the T. rex roaring in the rain as it stands against the park's electric fences is also an enduring cinematic image, while the climactic scene features the T. rex coming to the aid of the human characters by rampaging into the visitor's center on Isla Nublar, memorably smashing through the fossilized version of itself before killing the Velociraptors.

Where Can I Get the New LEGO T. rex Skull Set?

As the franchise goes on, the T. rex remains an iconic part of the series, including gaining the pivotal victory against the genetically modified Indominus Rex in Jurassic World. It's a symbol of the awe and wonder associated with dinosaurs and has continued to be featured in subsequent films, books, and merchandise. LEGO has released the following information about the new set.

The first Jurassic World set made for display features a skull with an opening jaw, a stand with an information plaque, a hidden ‘amber’ piece at the back of the model and a ‘fossilized’ footprint. The LEGO Builder app will guide your young dinosaur fan on an intuitive building adventure, letting them zoom in and rotate models in 3D, save sets and track progress. Perhaps they will feel some of the excitement paleontologists feel as they build the model. There are plenty of LEGO Jurassic World sets to excite kids, whether they want to recreate classic scenes from the movies and animated series or simply build and display an impressive model to show off their passion. The sets make fun gifts for dinosaur-lovers and fans of all ages.

The LEGO T. rex fossil skull set is available for pre-order exclusively from Target until the end of the year before going into wide release in January 2024, and you can check it out for yourself at Target today.