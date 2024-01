This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Clearly, Universal isn't sparing any expense when it comes to milking the most out of one of their most iconic franchises. The Hollywood Reporter writes that a new Jurassic World film is in the works, with original Jurassic Park writer David Koepp returning to pen the script. No plot details about the project have been released.