The Big Picture Director David Leitch is in talks to direct the new Jurassic World film, potentially the biggest name to direct since Steven Spielberg.

The script for the new film is in "well-liked shape" and a release date is set for July 2, 2025.

Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum are not expected to return for the new film.

Universal's new Jurassic World movie is shaping up well, it seems. Deadline reports that Bullet Train and The Fall Guy director David Leitch is in talks to direct the film. Negotiations are still in the early stages, but it seems like a lock for the action director, as potentially the biggest name to direct for the franchise since Steven Spielberg when it all began in 1993.

This news comes after the new installment landed screenwriter David Koepp, who was responsible for both the screenplay for Jurassic Park and its sequel, The Lost World. It seems like things are headed in a promising direction, given both Koepp’s veteran Jurassic franchise status and Leitch’s success as an action film director, given Bullet Train’s success in 2022 and The Fall Guy tracking for a promising opening later this summer. Spielberg is also set to produce the film through his Amblin Entertainment banner, alongside Frank Marshall.

At this point, no plot details have been released, and no director is currently attached, though The Hollywood Reporter writes that the script is in “well-liked shape,” with a release date currently set for July 2, 2025 — an optimistic date, given how much post-production goes into a blockbuster like that of the first three Jurassic World films. According to Deadline, Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are not expected to return, nor will the new film see the return of franchise veterans Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, who last appeared in Jurassic World Dominion.

A New Jurassic Era

Close

If this new project comes to pass, it will mark the seventh entry in the overall Jurassic Park franchise, not counting the Netflix animated spinoff series, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. The last film in the franchise, Jurassic World Dominion, was released in 2022, was largely a financial success, grossing over $1 billion worldwide, featuring the (nostalgia-baiting) return of Neill, Dern, and Goldblum, starring alongside Pratt and Howard, among others.

The as-yet-untitled Jurassic World film is set to hit theaters on July 2, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.