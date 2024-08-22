The Big Picture The new Jurassic World movie could return to its roots with original writer David Koepp on board, aiming to recapture the first film's magic.

The upcoming Jurassic World movie could see the beloved franchise return to its roots after all these years, according to one of its stars. While speaking to VMan Magazine, Jonathan Bailey talked about his role in the upcoming Jurassic World movie, as well as what fans can expect to see when the film hits theaters next year. Jurassic Park was rebooted with the Chris Pratt-led Jurassic World trilogy, which also stars Bryce Dallas Howard. Although the consensus was that none of the Jurassic World movies could reach the thrilling highs of the 1993 original, Jurassic Park, they still stand respectfully as entertaining dinosaur movies in their own right, at least in the case of the first one. Bailey talked about the franchise returning to what made it so popular in the first place during his conversation with VMan Magazine:

"I can say that it's written by David Koepp, who wrote the original. It feels like it's in the ultimate hands to bring it back to what the original achieved. [Jurassic Park] was the first film I went to see with my whole family, and I was way too young, I was terrified. There is a similarity between doing this and Wicked, I also saw the original run of Wicked in London."

It's hard to refute that the more modern Jurassic World movies don't quite maintain the same fear level that is found in the original. When the news broke that David Koepp would return to pen the script for the next Jurassic movie, fans around the world rejoiced because many felt the soul of the franchise had been lost, especially after Jurassic World Dominion. The franchise has maintained extraordinary box office highs, with the first Jurassic World grossing more than $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office, and both subsequent sequels also crossing the $1 billion mark. Jurassic movies have grossed more than $6 billion at the worldwide box office, so it's unlikely that Universal Pictures is going to discard such an obvious cash cow.

Who All Stars in the 2025 ‘Jurassic World’ Movie?

With the aforementioned box office prowess of the Jurassic franchise, it's no surprise that its assembled such a star-studded cast. Scarlett Johansson, who has been a Jurassic fan for her entire life, will finally have the chance to step into the dinosaur-filled world and star in the upcoming film. Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali will also play a major role while waiting for Marvel to work out the kinks in his Blade movie. Other notable stars include Bailey, who is best known for his work in Bridgerton, and Rupert Friend, who played Agent 47 in the Hitman movie. Other stars include Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, and Audrina Miranda.

Jurassic World 4 is currently slated for release in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Jurassic World on Max.

