Universal Games has recently released Jurassic World Primal Ops, a new free-to-play mobile game that expands the universe of the Jurassic World franchise. Developed by Behaviour Interactive, the new game comes on the heels of Jurassic World Dominion, the final chapter of the new film trilogy directed by Colin Trevorrow.

In Jurassic World Primal Ops, players will take control of a team of battle-trained dinosaur handlers to invade the camp of poachers and rescue dinosaurs. After each mission, players can add newly freed dinosaurs to their collection, which means raiding new camps will increase your chance of getting your favorite prehistoric creature. In the game’s release trailer, some of the dinos confirmed to be part of the game are the Pteranodon, the Stegosaurus, the Triceratops, the Velociraptor, and the T-Rex.

Besides using the unique skills of three different characters to infiltrate the enemy bases, players can also call on the dinosaurs they have previously freed to help them in combat. The prehistorical behemoths will surely be helpful in battle, using all their might to take down enemies. During their missions, players will also collect resources used to upgrade their creatures and the members of their rescue team. So, the more you play Jurassic World Primal Ops, the stronger you get, allowing you to take on more challenging missions with bigger rewards.

Image via Universal Pictures

Finally, the new trailer underlines how Jurassic World Primal Ops happens in two different phases. First, players will choose which human and dinosaur they’ll use on their next mission, allocating resources to upgrade their character and gain an advantage over the enemy. Then, each raid is played as a top-down action-adventure game where players must explore the environment to collect new resources while fighting against armed enemies.

Commenting on the release, Jason Millena, Senior Creative Director of Behaviour Interactive, said:

“‘Jurassic World Primal Ops’ offers a unique mobile experience. Throughout their progression in the game, players will feel the intensity ramp up as they collect more dinosaurs and the action unfolds. Whether fans are seeking the thrill of the battle or the excitement of the search, there’s definitely something there that everyone can sink their teeth into.”

Jim Molinets, SVP of Production of Universal Games and Digital Platforms, also added:

“The ‘Jurassic World’ franchise continues to thrill and surprise audiences worldwide. ‘Jurassic World Primal Ops’ builds on the brand’s key theme of dinosaurs in our world to create an expansive and engrossing game that showcases a truly authentic ‘Jurassic World’ experience filled with fearsome dinosaurs, action-packed missions, and engaging storylines.”

Jurassic World Primal Ops is available right now on iOS App Store and on Android Google Play. Check the game’s release trailer below and catch Jurassic World Dominion while it's still in theaters.