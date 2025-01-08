It’s been more than two years since the release of the last Jurassic World movie starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, and the franchise is set to return in 2025 with Jurassic World: Rebirth, the next chapter starring Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey that’s due in theaters on July 2. The franchise’s return to theaters in 2015 was a smash hit; Jurassic World earned more than $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office to become one of the highest-grossing movies ever, and the film has since made runs on streaming platforms like Max and Netflix. Now, Jurassic World fans get to celebrate once more, as it’s been confirmed that the film will be released on Prime Video on January 16, roughly six months before the launch of Rebirth in theaters.

Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Colin Trevorrow, and Derek Connolly all teamed up to write the script for Jurassic World, and Trevorrow also stepped behind the camera to direct the film. Trevorrow did not return to helm the sequel, Fallen Kingdom, and was instead replaced by J.A. Bayona, but he was brought back to helm the final installment, Jurassic World Dominion, which dropped in theaters in 2022. Two years after his work on Jurassic World, Trevorrow also worked with Naomi Watts and Jaeden Martell on The Book of Henry, the 2017 crime thriller that’s currently not streaming anywhere. He’s also been tapped to direct at least one episode of Halcyon, the upcoming sci-fi series based on the novel and comic books by Christopher Long which will also be adapted to TV by Richard Smith.

Who Else Is Starring in ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’?

Other than Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey in lead roles, Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali has also been tapped for a role in Jurassic World: Rebirth. The next Jurassic World movie also stars Ed Skrein, who is best known for his role as Ajax/Francis in Deadpool and also for starring as Atticus in Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon movies. Rupert Friend, who is famous for his work in Hitman: Agent 47 and also for starring alongside Matthew Macfadyen in Pride & Prejudice, has also secured a role in Jurassic World: Rebirth.

