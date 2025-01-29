Chris Pratt will always be known for his role as Star Lord in the MCU, but the Parks & Recreation actor also spent some time in another major franchise that found box office success similar to even his most profitable Marvel outings. Pratt stars alongside Bryce Dallas Howard in Jurassic World, the 2015 dinosaur adventure that grossed over $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office on a $150 million budget. Jurassic World was recently added to the library of content on Prime Video and the film wasted no time climbing into the top 10, currently sitting in the #10 spot at the time of writing. Jurassic World debuted to solid reception, earning scores of 72% from critics and 78% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Jurassic World features an ensemble of Derek Connolly, Colin Trevorrow, Amanda Silver, and Rick Jaffa all teaming up to write the script for the film, with Trevorrow stepping behind the camera to direct. Treverrow did not return to direct the sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and instead passed directorial duties on to J.A. Bayona, but he did return to helm the final installment in the trilogy, Jurassic World Dominion. Two years after he worked on Jurassic World, Trevorrow teamed up with Naomi Watts and Jaeden Martell for The Book of Henry, the crime thriller that's currently only available to rent or purchase on Prime Video. He also made his directorial debut three years before Jurassic World on Safety Not Guaranteed, the R-rated romantic comedy starring Aubrey Plaza and Jake Johnson that is also currently lacking a streaming home.

What Do We Know About the Next ‘Jurassic World’ Movie?

The next installment in the Jurassic World franchise, which has been titled Jurassic World: Rebirth, will hit theaters later this year on July 2. The film stars Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey in the lead roles, with Ed Skrein, Rupert Friend, and Mahershala Ali also filling in the supporting cast. Jurassic World: Rebirth was written by original Jurassic Park scribe David Koepp, who worked with Steven Spielberg to create the franchise in the beginning, with Gareth Edwards (Rogue One and The Creator) stepping behind the camera to direct. The film will take place five years after Jurassic World Dominion.

Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard and was directed by Colin Trevorrow. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch Jurassic World on Prime Video.