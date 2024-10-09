The Jurassic Park film franchise debuted in theaters in 1993 with the original film directed by Steven Spielberg, based on Michael Crichton's bestselling novel. Over thirty years later, the franchise is still going strong, earning over $6 billion at the worldwide box office, not to mention the various animated spinoffs and video game tie-ins. The franchise came back to theaters in a big way in 2015 with Jurassic World after a 14-year hiatus following Jurassic Park III. Jurassic World is a fun action adventure featuring a premise that finally fulfills the first film's promise of opening a theme park with real-live dinosaurs for the public. Although Jurassic World is arguably the best Jurassic Park sequel, the film suffers from various narrative flaws. Examining the film almost nine years after its release indicates that the subplot involving the use of Velociraptors for military operations still makes no sense. It’s time to take a deeper dive into the subject.

Vincent D'Onofrio's 'Jurassic World' Character Wants Dinosaurs in the Military

The plot of Jurassic World reveals Vic Hoskins' (Vincent D'Onofrio) intentions to utilize Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) to train Velociraptors for military operations. InGen kickstarted the Integrated Behavioral Raptor Intelligence Study Project (IBRIS Project) to study the raptors' intelligence. Owen trains his group of raptors, and they can recognize commands when he feeds them. Hoskins believes the raptors are the perfect tools for military operations, demanding a field test for them — a ludicrous idea about which Grady voices his dissent.

As Grady points out during the film, the raptors are wild, carnivorous apex predators. Just because the genetically created raptors might be trainable and respond to commands doesn't make them a suitable option for military use. The military uses dogs in its operations, and police have K-9 units for dogs because dogs are domesticated animals. The domestication of dogs took thousands of years. It's a slow, gradual process. Even if genetic engineering can fill some of those gaps, it would still take untold years for the film's dinosaurs to be trainable. Not to mention, they would still more than likely be unsafe to use.

The Logic Behind Having Dinosaurs in the Military Makes No Sense

During Jurassic World, Hoskins is steadfast in his belief that dinosaurs are the future of military warfare instead of AI-powered robots and drones. He explains, "Drones can't search tunnels and caves. And they're hackable. The minute a real war breaks out, all that fancy tech is going to go dark." Wait, what? Hoskins thinks that a massive-scale war will cause a technological shutdown, so using dinosaurs is a workable solution. True, high-tech military equipment is hackable, but the high-tech equipment won't try to rip you to shreds. Grady's raptors obeying commands so they can get food does not mean that vicious apex predators are willing to search tunnels and caves for the military. Additionally, how does the military benefit from using dinosaurs in tunnels and caves when a human infiltrator would be more effective?

Here's another reason why Hoskins' idea makes no sense. Lions and tigers are apex predators with thousands of years of killer instinct hardwired into their DNA, similar to the raptors of the films. They are wild animals, and some have been kept and bred in captivity for hundreds of years. However, the military doesn't send a lion, tiger, or bear into a cave to perform complex military reconnaissance or wetwork because bears, tigers, and lions are not suitable for such tasks. Some can be trained to obey simple commands, but they are not valid solutions for military use.

If military units did send a lion into a warzone, the animal would probably do considerable damage against more than just the enemy combatants. Just because the raptors have amazing intelligence and intellect does not make the idea a legitimate one. Sadly, the idea continues into the later Jurassic World sequels using the Indoraptor, and the results exemplify the folly of using dinosaurs in the military. The Jurassic Park franchise is set to make another big-screen comeback next year with Jurassic World Rebirth starring Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey. Whether the film continues with the goofy idea of dinosaurs for military use remains to be seen. Hopefully, those elements are downplayed, and the franchise does not go the route of super-intelligent talking dinosaurs.

