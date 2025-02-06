Jurassic World Rebirth is due in theaters this July to kick off a stacked month of theatrical releases followed by Superman on July 11 and The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25, and it may yet come out on top as the most successful movie of the month. The film recently debuted its first trailer, which earned millions of views across social media platforms and was praised by audiences as taking the franchise back to the days of the classic Jurassic Park movies. To celebrate the launch of the first trailer ahead of Jurassic World Rebirth's debut in theaters later this year, the franchise has announced a new line of merchandise coming soon, which includes new LEGO figures, a Bite N Blast Mosasaurus from Mattel, along with seven more Mattel dinosaur figures and clothing items from Amazon on Demand.

After the previous franchise installments were led by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World Rebirth will move in a new direction with a new set of stars. Leading the charge is Marvel veteran Scarlett Johansson, who has been a notable Jurassic Park fan for years, even going as far as to say starring in a Jurassic movie has been a lifelong dream of hers. Featuring alongside her is Bridgerton breakout star Jonathan Bailey, who will portray Dr. Henry Loomis in the film, the doctor on the search for dino DNA that has medicinal properties. Rupert Friend has also been tapped for a role in Jurassic World Rebirth, alongside Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, who is also set to star in Marvel's turmoil-ridden Blade movie.

Available to Pre-Order Today

Mattel Jurassic World Rebirth Bite N’ Blast Mosasaurus

Jurassic World Rebirth logo apparel at Amazon.com

Available on February 10, 2025

Jurassic World Rebirth logo tee and hat at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, as well as online.

Who Is Writing and Directing ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’?