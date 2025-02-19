I have a love/hate relationship with the Jurassic World franchise. On the one hand, it's fun to see dinosaurs chasing people — or occasionally eating them. But on the other hand, I feel like this franchise has never quite lived up to its potential. Though the first Jurassic World attempts to deliver a spectacle that rivals Jurassic Park, its suggestion that people got tired of seeing dinosaurs never sat right with me. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom wasn't sure if it wanted to be a "save the dinosaurs from extinction" movie or "a haunted house with dinosaurs" movie, and the back half — which leans into that latter premise — is far more interesting than what preceded it.

Jurassic World: Dominion might be the biggest offender, though. Not only does it take the premise of "dinosaurs roaming the Earth once again" and then does absolutely nothing with it, but in reuniting Jeff Goldblum's Ian Malcolm, Sam Neill's Alan Grant, and Laura Dern's Ellie Sattler, it completely overshadows the characters we've been following for three films. (The less said about the giant locusts, the better.)

But the trailer for Jurassic World: Rebirth is the first time I've been genuinely hooked by a Jurassic World movie. Not only is Rebirth introducing a new cast led by Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali, but it also has an entirely new species of dinosaur in addition to some fan-favorites. Why is this exciting, you might ask? Because, dear readers, I've been waiting for a dinosaur that's a truly mutated monstrosity and not just a slightly bigger Tyrannosaurus rex for years. These new dinosaurs are the final proof that man's meddling with nature will eventually lead to destruction — and the future of the Jurassic World franchise is at stake.

The "D-Rex" Leans Into the Horror Aspect of the Jurassic World Franchise

When the hybrid is first glimpsed in the Jurassic World: Rebirth trailer, I almost thought "wait, this is a Jurassic World movie, right?" The reason for that was because it doesn't look anything like a dinosaur: it's a misshapen, hulking monstrosity with an enlarged head and a gorilla-esque gait. In fact, the first thing I thought of was the Rancor from Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. Jurassic World: Rebirth director Gareth Edwards revealed that the Rancor was one of his biggest influences for the hybrid, named the "D-Rex," when breaking down the Rebirth trailer for Vanity Fair. It's no surprise that other inspirations include the Xenomorph from Alien and the iconic T.rex from the first Jurassic Park. "When you make a creature, you get a big, massive pot and you pour in your favorite monsters from other films and books," he said. It's rather fitting that the Rancor is an inspiration for the D-Rex, since Edwards previously directed the Star Wars movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (and previous Jurassic World mastermind Colin Trevorrow might have snuck some ideas from his previous Star Wars film into Dominion.)

In shying away from the classic dinosaur design, I think that Edwards is embracing the horror aspects of the Jurassic Park movies, and he's right to do so. Dinosaurs are terrifying. They're bigger than humans, most of them view humanity as little more than a snack, and in the case of Velociraptors or Dilophosaruses, they could sneak up on you, and you'd never know it until it was too late. The D-Rex combines all of that into a terrifying package, which means that the cast will be struggling to survive — and the audience will be on the edge of their seats. The last time that happened to me was The Lost World: Jurassic Park all the way back in the '90s, and I'll be honest when I say that it'll be nice to be scared by a Jurassic movie again.

If the Hybrids Reproduce, It Will Tilt the Balance of Power in the Jurassic Park Universe

One of the most iconic lines in Jurassic Park happens when Ian Malcolm takes John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) to task for not stopping to consider the Pandora's box he'd unlocked by cloning dinosaurs: "Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could that they didn't stop to think if they should." Watching the trailer for Rebirth, I feel like the D-Rex's existence is about to prove Malcolm right, especially if there are more hybrids that could reproduce.

The danger inherent in the Jurassic Park franchise was that the dinosaurs could mate and further spread their dominance over the planet, so who's to say the D-Rex, or other potential hybrids, won't do the same thing? And since these are more overt aberrations of nature, it's possible that they could have abilities that other dinosaurs might not have. Good sci-fi explores the boundaries of what's possible, and good horror explores the fears that linger in our subconscious. Rebirth looks like it'll mix the two, and that's the shot in the arm the franchise needs. Edwards could even save the revelation of more hybrids for the end of Rebirth, leading to more sequels. To once again quote Malcolm: "Life finds a way."

'Jurassic World Rebirth' Is Finally Going Where the Sci-Fi Franchise Hasn't Dared