The official trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth has finally been released, and it’s given the biggest look yet at this new adventure for the 2025 summer movie season. The human cast includes badass Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and one nerdy Jonathan Bailey. Now that’s great and all, but let’s be real. In a blockbuster franchise with “Jurassic” in the title, it needs to count for something—and we hope it's not more locusts. These are dinosaur movies after all—that's the appeal—so even more exciting than the A-list actors is the upcoming cast of prehistoric creatures. Some are newcomers and others are fan favorites, but all will be stomping and flying around in this new chapter.

One of the Biggest Dinos To Exist Can Save Lives in ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’

Image via Universal Pictures

Since Jurassic Park first had the Brachiosaurus raise its long neck in front of a gobsmacked Laura Dern, it was a colossal favorite. The downright traumatic scene that killed off the poor thing in Fallen Kingdom left a big hole to be filled, one that a new addition in Rebirth could take over. The plant-eater Titanosaurus will mark its first appearance in the franchise, considered the largest dinosaur that scientists have discovered evidence of in real life. It will be one of the three big dinos whose DNA is needed for a top-secret mission involving the characters played by Johansson, Ali, and Bailey when they travel to a new tropical island that is not Isla Sorna or Isla Nublar. Although it's a prehistoric sanctuary, don't expect it to be a peaceful environment, not when it's the home to a frightening experiment gone wrong, inspired by movie monsters.

‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Is Keeping This Monstrous Hybrid a Mystery