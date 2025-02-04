In Jurassic World Rebirth, it’s not just the dinosaurs that have evolved (Lord help us), but so has the franchise’s awareness of itself. As producer Frank Marshall candidly puts it while speaking to Vanity Fair, “People are bored of dinosaurs now,” a bold admission for a series that has raked in billions since Steven Spielberg’s groundbreaking original in 1993. However, the film leans into that idea rather than pretending like it isn't the case, and uses the suggestion of franchise fatigue as something that can prope the story. Now, admittedly, Marshall is only talking about the world within the movie, but it may be closer to the truth than we realise.

The film picks up in a world that sounds very familiar to the world that we live in, where dinosaurs are no longer the jaw-dropping marvels they once were but rather just run of the mill pains in the ass. Humanity has gotten used to them—dinosaurs are just part of the background noise, like traffic jams or bad Wi-Fi. In the universe of Rebirth, people aren’t flocking to museums or marveling at dinosaur exhibits anymore; they’re indifferent, even annoyed by their existence, but that's something that screenwriter David Koepp is cleverly weaving into the story of the film.

People Don't Care About Dinosaurs Any More

Even the opening sequence of the film drives this point home with a not-so-subtle callback to the original film’s iconic “When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth” banner. In Rebirth, a similar banner falls again, but not in the aftermath of a victorious T. rex roar. This time, it’s in a dusty, forgotten museum shutting down its dinosaur exhibit because no one cares anymore. That indifference is the film’s starting point.

Marshall credits Koepp with planting this idea early in development, saying, “He came up with this idea that dinosaurs were passé now. People were tired of them. They were an inconvenience. And the climate was not conducive to their survival, so they were starting to pass away and get sick. But there was one area around the equator that had the perfect climate and temperature and environment for them.” But Rebirth proves that when you ignore the monsters long enough, they don’t just go away—they come back hungrier, angrier, more confused, and ready to remind you exactly why they terrified you in the first place.