With Jurassic World Rebirth set to roar into cinemas this summer, anticipation for the next installment in the Jurassic franchise is reaching new heights, and there's a new man at the helm taking us into a new era. At the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Luna Blaise, who stars in the upcoming film, spoke with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff about her experience working with Gareth Edwards, offering high praise for the director’s leadership and vision on set.

"Number one, he's unbelievable. And you can see that in his work," Blaise said, highlighting Edwards' ability to handle the immense pressure that comes with helming such a massive blockbuster, before continuing:

"All I can say is he took a ship that is really difficult to steer, and he captained it. He is so unbelievably strong, and you know, there's so many people, actors, yelling and screaming at you, and it's just so crazy, such a weight to carry. And oh my god, he did an amazing job."

Edwards, known for his work on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Godzilla (2014), is no stranger to big-budget spectacle, but Jurassic World Rebirth marks a new challenge as he steps into the long-running Jurassic franchise. With the film introducing fresh characters and taking the story in a new direction, Blaise was quick to credit both Edwards and the film’s cinematographer, John Mathieson, for making the experience a rewarding one.

"He is so talented, and our amazing cinematographer, John Mathieson, who we all know is unbelievable, and I couldn't have been more blessed truly. On the cinematic side and the acting side, I'm covered in every corner. It's unbelievable," she added.

What Is 'Jurassic World Rebirth' About?

Set five years after Jurassic World Dominion, Rebirth follows Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali as they head to another island — yes, John Hammond apparently had a lot of islands to grow dinosaurs on, it would seem — on a quest to extract DNA from three of the biggest dinosaurs to use them for medical research. The film will also star Rupert Friend as a pharmaceutical company executive overseeing the mission, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as the father of Blaise's character. Jurassic World Rebirth is produced by Frank Marshall and Steven Spielberg, with a screenplay by David Koepp.

The film is slated for a theatrical release on July 2, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Jurassic World Rebirth.