For decades, the Jurassic Park franchise has walked a fine line between awe and terror, but with Jurassic World Rebirth, director Gareth Edwards (Rogue One, The Creator) is ready to push the needle firmly into nightmare territory with this latest incarnation of the world's most beloved dinosaur saga. The movies aren't just about the fun of seeing gigantic monsters on the loose, but also about confronting the consequences of playing god, with creatures that were never meant to exist.

As producer Frank Marshall told Vanity Fair, “These are the dinosaurs that didn’t work.” And that’s exactly what makes them terrifying in this one. We've gotten so used to the dinosaurs as we know them that we almost see them as cuddly. But no more. This time, the focus is on failed experiments, genetic mistakes, and evolutionary dead ends that were left behind—until now.

“Imagine the nightmare version of the giant lizards that evolved naturally millions of years ago. There’s some mutations in there. They’re all based on real dinosaur research, but they look a little different.”

Edwards is no stranger to creature features, either, having worked on Monsters and Godzilla previously, and he thinks this is an opportunity to reintroduce genuine fear into the franchise.

“When you make a creature, you get a big, massive pot and you pour in your favorite monsters from other films and books,” he explains. For Rebirth, that pot included influences from Alien’s Xenomorph, the Rancor from Return of the Jedi, and, of course, the franchise’s original monster, the T. rex. “Some Rancor went in there, some H.R. Giger went in there, a little T. rex went in there…” Edwards teased.

'Jurassic Park' is a Horror in Plain Sight

Edwards isn’t shy about acknowledging the franchise’s shift away from horror over the years, and he’s determined to change that. “Jurassic Park is a horror film in the witness protection program,” he said.

“Most people don’t think of it like that. We all went to see it as kids. But I was scared shitless, to be honest, when I was at the cinema watching the T. rex attack. It’s one of the most well-directed scenes in cinema history, so the bar’s really high to come on board and try and do this. There’s something very primal that’s buried deep inside everybody. As mammals, we evolved [with] this fear of the bigger animal that’s going to come one day and maybe kill us or our family. The second we see it happening onscreen, you’re like, ‘I knew it…. We had it too good for too long.’”