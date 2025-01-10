We’re officially less than six months away from the release of Jurassic World: Rebirth, and while there are plenty of projects coming this year with major box office potential (Superman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps), the next chapter in the world created by Steven Spielberg may end up taking the crown over all of them. USA Today has a new look at the film of Jonathan Bailey, who plays Dr. Henry Loomis, a paleontologist seeking dinosaur DNA for a miracle drug. Bailey is best known for his role as Lord Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton, the Netflix Original series that aired its third season last year. He more recently also starred in the third season of Heartstopper and even played Fiyero in Wicked, the musical by Jon M. Chu that’s grossed over $680 million worldwide.

Bailey isn’t the only major star to secure a role in Jurassic World: Rebirth. Starring alongside him as Zora Bennett is Marvel veteran Scarlett Johansson, who will always be synonymous with playing Black Widow in the MCU, but she also recently teamed up with Channing Tatum for Fly Me to the Moon. Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali has also been tapped for a role in Jurassic World: Rebirth, where he’ll play Duncan Kincaid, and while the troubles his Blade movie has dealt with the last few years certainly sting, joining another of the world’s biggest franchises will hopefully help alleviate the pain. Ed Skrein, best known for his role as Francis in Deadpool will also star in Jurassic World: Rebirth, along with Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia Rulfo, Luna Blaise, Philippine Velge, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, and Bechir Sylvain.

Who Is Writing and Directing ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’?

Image via USA Today

Jurassic World: Rebirth has returned original Jurassic Park (1993) scribe David Koepp to pen the screenplay for the film. Koepp also recently wrote Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, in addition to writing the script for Sam Raimi’s first Spider-Man movie and Tom Cruise’s first Mission: Impossible flick. Gareth Edwards, best known for his work directing Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, will direct Jurassic World: Rebirth. Edwards also directed the first MonsterVerse movie, Godzilla (2014) and he more recently helmed The Creator with John David Washington.

Jurassic World: Rebirth will hit theaters on July 2 later this year. Check out the new image from the film above and watch Jurassic World with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard on Hulu.

