It's been more than two years since Jurassic World: Dominion brought an entire era of storytelling to a close. But that doesn't mean that the journey of this dinosaur-infested Earth is over. Empire Magazine has shared the first image from Jurassic World: Rebirth, the sequel that will welcome new characters to the legacy that started with a blockbuster directed by Steven Spielberg more than three decades ago. The image shows Scarlett Johansson looking worried in a field. The fact that her character can be seen holding a weapon could mean that she's about to get a close encounter with a dinosaur.

The character Scarlett Johansson will be playing in Jurassic World: Rebirth has been revealed. The Black Widow star will portray Zora Bennett, a retired member of the military who looks to give new meaning to her life by searching for dinosaur DNA. The problem will come in the form of Bennett not knowing if what she's doing to the creatures is ethical or not. The screenplay for the latest installment in the franchise was written by David Koepp, who worked on the original Jurassic Park adaptation. Universal Pictures might be looking to return the entire franchise to its roots with Jurassic World: Rebirth.

Gareth Edwards was selected by Universal Pictures to direct Jurassic World: Rebirth. Before diving deep into the movie that will take place years after the events of Jurassic World: Dominion, the filmmaker worked on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The spinoff that earned more than $1 billion at the global box office proved that Edwards was ready to turn any blockbuster into a massive pop culture event. When it comes to larger-than-life creatures, Gareth Edwards worked on the 2014 version of Godzilla.

Who Stars in 'Jurassic World: Rebirth'?

Scarlett Johansson won't be the only major star featured in Jurassic World: Rebirth. Jonathan Bailey will portray a paleontologist called Dr. Henry Loomis. The Bridgerton star is about to delight the world as Fiyero thanks to the Wicked film adaptation. The next installment of the Jurassic World franchise will also count with the presence of Mahershala Ali as Duncan Kincaid, Zora's team leader. It remains to be seen which of these characters will prove to be allies or enemies to the dinosaurs in what could turn out to be one of the biggest movies of next summer.

You can check out the new image from Jurassic World: Rebirth below, before the movie premieres in theaters on July 2, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.