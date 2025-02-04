Jurassic World Rebirth is promising to take the franchise full circle and it's actually taking us back to the past—literally. In an exciting revelation, it’s been confirmed that a long-lost scene from Michael Crichton’s original Jurassic Park novel, which was never included in the 1993 film, will finally roar to life in Rebirth, and it's one of the most terrifying moments in the book that should be spine-tingling if we get to see it on screen, as per Vanity Fair. The scene in question? A heart-pounding sequence from Crichton’s book where Dr. Alan Grant and the two kids attempt to quietly drift across a lagoon in a rubber raft, hoping not to wake a slumbering T. rex lurking nearby. Spoiler alert: they don’t succeed.

The tension skyrockets as the apex predator emerges, not swimming, but walking through the water like a prehistoric crocodile. In the novel, Crichton describes:

“The tyrannosaur was now chest-deep in the water, but it could hold its big head high above the surface… only the very top of the head—the eyes and nostrils—protruded above the surface. By then it looked like a crocodile, and it swam like a crocodile, swinging its big tail back and forth, so the water churned behind it.”

F*ck that. That is horrifying. And now we'll get the chance to suffer it all together. Screenwriter David Koepp, who adapted Crichton’s work for the original film, has always wanted to bring this moment to the big screen. Now, over 30 years later, he finally gets the chance.

Who Else is in 'Jurassic World Rebirth'?

Scarlett Johansson stars as Zora Bennett, who is the leader of a recovery team being sent to a dinosaur-infested island near the equator — where the climate suits them — to retrieve some valuable genetic material, but obviously, she can't go alone, so joining her is Mahershala Ali, who steps into the role of Duncan Kincaid, a black-ops logistics expert, and Jonathan Bailey, who plays Dr. Henry Loomis, a brilliant paleontologist whose character intriguingly connects to the legacy of Sam Neill’s iconic Dr. Alan Grant.

Behind the camera is Gareth Edwards, best known for his movies Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and The Creator, with original Jurassic scribe David Koepp writing, Steven Spielberg serving as a producer on the movie alongside Frank Marshall, who also worked on the 1993 original.

Jurassic World Rebirth hits theaters on July 2, 2025. Get ready to paddle.