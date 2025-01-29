We're now only a few months away from the release of Jurassic World: Rebirth, which will see Jurassic Park veteran David Koepp return to the franchise as a scribe for the first time since The Lost World: Jurassic Park in 1997. The next installment in the Jurassic World franchise will hit theaters on July 2, and it has already been dubbed one of the most anticipated movies of the year, and also a movie with tremendous box office potential. The news that Koepp was returning to Jurassic World early in 2024 was met with major excitement from movie fans and hope that the franchise would go back to its roots that made it so popular in the first place. During a recent interview with SlashFilm, Koepp teased how Rebirth will take the franchise in a new direction while also not retconning any events from past movies:

"We didn't want to deny any events that occurred. [The new film is set] in that world. But how might that world have changed in the last five years, and whose story is this now? So it was a chance to start over, and still play in this incredibly fun sandbox with the enthusiasm of a big studio behind you. It was the best of all possible worlds. And Steven and I got to do the absolute most fun part of filmmaking, which is, 'Hey, what if...' and then you just make up stuff."

While thoughts and opinions on Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard's Jurassic World trilogy may vary, it's still easier for general audiences to not have to come to terms with a retcon, and it also allows creators to mention other events from the past without having to avoid them like the plague. It has been confirmed that Jurassic World: Rebirth takes place five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, and while an appearance from Pratt or Howard's characters is unlikely, the events they went through and set in motion are still likely very present in this world. We'll find out how Jurassic World takes that next step in less than six months when Rebirth hits theaters on Independence Day weekend.

Who Is Involved With ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’?

Gareth Edwards was tapped to direct Jurassic World: Rebirth, and he's best known for his work on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and for more recently helming The Creator, the sci-fi epic starring John David Washington. Marvel veteran Scarlett Johansson has been tapped for the lead role in Jurassic World: Rebirth, and she'll be flanked by Bridgerton breakout star Jonathan Bailey. Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali will also star alongside Johansson and Bailey in Jurassic World: Rebirth, with Hitman and Pride & Prejudice star Rupert Friend also featuring in the film. Ed Skrein, best known for his role as Francis/Ajax in the first Deadpool movie, will also star in Jurassic World: Rebirth.

Jurassic World: Rebirth hits theaters on July 2. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage on all things Jurassic World.