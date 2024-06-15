A box office phenomenon, Jurassic Park and, later, Jurassic World, will forever be a legendary cinematic franchise. From the first moment Richard Attenborough uttered that immortal invitation, the staying power of Jurassic Park was obvious. The first three films were all financial successes, although the remarkable billion-dollar triumph of the first proved difficult to match. That was until 2015, when a reboot helmed by Colin Trevorrow became that year's most talked about movie, earning an eye-watering $1.6 billion at the box office. This then led to the creation of a second trilogy, which ended most recently with Jurassic World Dominion. While the movie was a financial success, it was widely panned by critics.

However, the money-spinning power of just the words Jurassic and World will always prove too alluring for Hollywood to turn down, which is why, in January 2024, it was officially announced that a fourth Jurassic World movie will be made. Titled Jurassic World Rebirth, this next chapter looks to shake up the entire status quo of the franchise as it distances itself from the poor reception of Dominion. So, with all that in mind, here is a look at everything we know about Jurassic World: Rebirth so far.

Image via Universal Pictures

Jurassic World Rebirth is currently scheduled to be released on July 2, 2025.

This adds the reboot to the already hyper-competitive lineup of movies releasing in July 2025; these movies including a new original comedy from South Park's Trey Parker & Matt Stone and Kendrick Lamar opening two days later, James Gunn's highly anticipated Superman reboot opens just one week later, the I Know What You Did Last Summer legacy sequel opening two weeks later, the animated Smurfs movie starring Rihanna also opening two weeks later, and Marvel Studios' long-awaited The Fantastic Four: First Steps opening three weeks later.

6 Where Can You Watch 'Jurassic World Rebirth'?

Image via Universal Pictures

For a franchise of this pedigree, a worldwide theatrical release is a given. The movie will also see a release in premium formats such as Dolby Cinema, 4DX, ScreenX, and RealD 3D. Surprisingly, the movie has not been confirmed for an IMAX release as of yet, but it likely will be announced soon. Make sure to stay tuned to Collider to find out when tickets finally go on sale.

The movie will eventually be made available to stream on Universal's streaming service Peacock after its exclusive theatrical window ends. The previous movie in the franchise, Jurassic World: Dominion, followed this route, so it seems safe to assume this new movie will do the same.

5 Is There a Trailer for 'Jurassic World Rebirth'?

Ahead of Super Bowl LIX, where a spot is expected to air, Universal released the first full trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth online on February 5, exactly one year after the release date was first announced.

The 2-and-a-half-minute preview introduces us to the main characters as they are tasked with traveling to a remote island populated by dangerous dinosaurs in order to extract valuable resources. In franchise tradition, things obviously do not go as planned, as our heroes must fight to survive.