The dinosaurs are back, but this time, the stakes are higher, the tech is smarter, and Scarlett Johansson is leading the prehistoric charge. Jurassic World Rebirth, the latest entry in the blockbuster dinosaur saga, has just presented us with a new sneak peek at Johansson’s Zora Bennett, a mysterious operative embarking on a perilous mission to harvest dinosaur DNA, as shown off exclusively by our friends at ScreenRant. The newly revealed image teases the cutting-edge tools that will help Zora tackle the dangers of a world overrun by prehistoric predators.

The story follows Johansson’s Zora as she joins forces with paleontologist Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) and leader Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali). Their covert mission to collect dinosaur genetic material for a secretive client takes a chaotic turn when the Delgado family, led by Reuben (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), crashes their boat into an island after a dinosaur attack. What starts as a high-stakes job soon transforms into a harrowing rescue mission, forcing Zora to balance her objectives with her need to help her fellow humans, and pick a side.

'Jurassic Park's Original Scribe Is Back for 'Jurassic World Rebirth'

David Koepp is back on the Jurassic train for this go around, over 20 years since he wrote The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and according to the man himself, the tone of the movie will feel more akin to the wonders of the original films, focusing on the science rather than the sheer adventure of it all, as he explained recently:

“I hope people like the movie because the series tended to change after [Jurassic Park III], and it felt like, ‘Okay, so let’s change our tone.’ Steven [Spielberg] and I were interested in a tone that was maybe more akin to the very first movie. I saw it early on as a mission movie. I like things that are driven by bottles, by containment. Developing a limited team and a thing that they have to accomplish – that was all really fun. And it was just fun to return to that world of great adventure backed by real science and write some cool new characters. You don’t often get a chance to have a blank slate and say, ‘What do you want to do?’ There were no franchise expectations other than dinosaurs."

Jurassic World: Rebirth is scheduled to release exclusively in theaters on July 2, 2025. The first Jurassic Park movie is currently streaming on Max. Stay tuned to Collider to keep up to date with the latest updates on the movie.

Your changes have been saved Jurassic World Rebirth Jurassic World Rebirth explores the revival of dinosaur attractions with advanced genetic engineering and immersive experiences. As scientists and park staff grapple with ethical dilemmas and unexpected challenges, the balance between human ambition and nature's unpredictability is tested, leading to unforeseen consequences that impact both the prehistoric creatures and their creators. Release Date July 2, 2025 Director Gareth Edwards Cast Scarlett Johansson , Mahershala Ali , Jonathan Bailey , Rupert Friend , Manuel Garcia-Rulfo , Luna Blaise , David Iacono , Audrina Miranda , Philippine Velge , Bechir Sylvain , Ed Skrein Main Genre Adventure Character(s) Zora Bennett , Duncan Kincaid , Dr. Henry Loomis , Martin Krebs , Reuben Delgado Writers David Koepp , Michael Crichton Expand

Watch on Max