A new image from Jurassic World Rebirth has been released by Universal. Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) and Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) can be seen looking at a dinosaur egg. The location the characters find themselves in doesn't look like a scientific facility, going back to what previous movies have established regarding dinosaurs roaming freely around the planet. Jurassic World Rebirth will be the first installment of the franchise since the release of Jurassic World Dominion. The last time audiences saw this world filled with dinosaurs, the characters from the Jurassic Park movies and the Jurassic World trilogy worked together to stop the dastardly plans of an evil organization.

Jurassic World Rebirth will follow Zora Bennett and Dr. Henry Loomis as they are tasked to retrieve DNA from three of the largest dinosaurs on the planet in order to develop a drug that can quickly cure multiple diseases. The story will also feature Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali), the leader of Bennett's covert operations team. Jurassic World Rebirth takes place five years after the last installment of the franchise, with dinosaurs having a hard time adapting to Earth's environment. The sequel will establish a new status quo for dinosaurs and how they relate to the humans of this universe.

Gareth Edwards was selected by Universal Pictures to direct Jurassic World Rebirth. The filmmaker previously worked in the galaxy far, far away thanks to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. In recent years, Edwards worked on the development of The Creator, a science fiction adventure starring John David Washington as a fearless hero. The screenplay for Jurassic World Rebirth was penned by David Koepp. The writer worked on the first Jurassic Park movie, opening up the possibility for the upcoming sequel to return to the franchise's roots.

The Cast of 'Jurassic World Rebirth'

After Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard led the Jurassic World trilogy, Universal needed to find new stars that could usher the franchise into the future. The studio ended up casting Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey. Johansson turned Black Widow into one of the most beloved characters in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. With that character no longer being present in the superhero franchise, Johansson has been given the opportunity to lead another major summer blockbuster. Jonathan Bailey continues to add achievements to his resume after delighting viewers in both Bridgerton and Wicked thanks to Jurassic World Rebirth.

Jurassic World Rebirth will premiere in theaters in the United States on July 2, 2025.